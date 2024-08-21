Cincinnati Bengals players mock Anthony Richardson’s skills in worrisome Indianapolis Colts joint-practice report

Credit: Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

New reports on Anthony Richardson from a joint-practice with the Cincinnati Bengals should be cause for Indianapolis Colts fan concern.

The Colts are just a couple of weeks away from their season opener against rivals the Houston Texans. The game will feature a matchup of two of the more potential-rich young quarterbacks in the league. In 2023, CJ Stroud showed why he was the second overall pick with a breathtaking rookie season for Houston. That wasn’t the same situation for the Colts and Richardson.

After some nice flashes of his upside in his first four games, the Florida Gators star suffered a meniscus tear that required season-ending surgery. While it was a frustrating result for his debut season, there is still a lot of hope for what he can be for the team in 2024.

Unfortunately, there may be some concerning signs that Richardson has not progressed much in his second year in the league. On Tuesday, the New York Times posted a report with comments from several Cincinnati Bengals players during a recent joint practice between the two teams. And the critiques were not at all flattering.

Bengals players mock throwing skills of Anthony Richardson at practice

“Throw the ball, bro!” Bengals defensive tackle BJ Hill reportedly yelled at one point during the session. “Is that all he does is run?” cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt allegedly said to fans in attendance.

When Richardson did let it fly, Bengals players were reportedly not impressed with that either. “He’s just throwing to spots. He doesn’t see his receivers.” safety Geno Stone supposedly yelled at one point.

Anthony Richardson finished the practice by hitting on 10 of his 20 passes for one interception and one touchdown. Trash talk during a practice is nothing new but these are a bit out of the norm for an opposing team. The young QB has not wowed either during his limited appearances in preseason as well.

