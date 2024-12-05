Women’s College Basketball Top 25 Power Rankings For Week 5, Including UCLA Bruins And TCU Horned Frogs

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Find out who the 25 best basketball teams are in our latest women’s college basketball rankings for the 2024-25 season.

Our list isn’t a rundown of the latest Associated Press or Coaches Poll but rather Sportsnaut’s view of the top 25 college basketball programs in the nation. These rankings are updated weekly.

Here are our latest women’s college basketball rankings.

Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Rankings

1. UCLA Bruins (Last week: 1)

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The UCLA Bruins maintain their No. 1 position in Sportsnaut’s power rankings after dominating the competition at the Rainbow Wahine Showdown in Honolulu. They next face the Washington Huskies on Sunday, December 8.

2. Connecticut Huskies (Last week: 2)

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The undefeated UConn Huskies hold steady at No. 2 after claiming the Baha Mar Women’s Championship in the Bahamas and defeating Holy Cross earlier this week. Two marquee matchups against Louisville and Notre Dame loom on the horizon.

3. Texas Longhorns (Last week: 4)

Credit: Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following their Gulf Coast Showcase Championship victory over AP-ranked West Virginia, the Texas Longhorns climb one spot in the rankings. A crucial matchup against Notre Dame awaits on Thursday night.

4. South Carolina Gamecocks (Last week: 5)

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Gamecocks have regained their momentum after sweeping through the Fort Myers Tip-off in Florida. They face a challenging test against the Duke Blue Devils on Thursday night.

5. LSU Tigers (Last week: 6)

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Fresh off their Baha Mar Hoops Championship victory over Washington and North Carolina State in the Bahamas, the LSU Tigers prepare for a heavyweight clash with Stanford on Thursday night.

6. TCU Horned Frogs (Last week: 14)

Credit: Scott Springer/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An eight-spot jump rewards the TCU Horned Frogs after their Cayman Islands Classic triumph over powerhouse Notre Dame and South Florida. Their dominance continued with a 36-point victory over Florida Atlantic on Wednesday night. A crucial test awaits on Sunday, December 8, against South Carolina.

7. Maryland Terrapins (Last week: 9)

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The Maryland Terrapins leap two spots in the rankings while maintaining their unblemished record. After capturing the Navy Classic title and dispatching Mount St. Mary’s earlier this week, they prepare for a pivotal matchup against Purdue on Saturday, December 7.

8. USC Trojans (Last week: 8)

Credit: Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The USC Trojans hold steady after claiming the Acrisure Holiday Invitational with victories over Seton Hall and Saint Louis. Star guard JuJu Watkins’ 40-point performance highlighted their dominant 42-point victory over California Baptist. The Trojans face Oregon on Saturday, December 7.

9. Duke Blue Devils (Last week: 10)

Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The Duke Blue Devils climb one spot after impressive back-to-back victories over AP-ranked Oklahoma and Kansas State to secure the Ball Dawgs Classic championship in Las Vegas. Their momentum faces a test Thursday night against South Carolina.

10. Oklahoma Sooners (Last week: 7)

Credit: NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite dropping three spots following their loss to Duke in the Ball Dawgs Classic, the Sooners overcame a 17-point deficit to defeat Louisville on Wednesday. They look to build on this momentum against Alabama State on Sunday, December 8.

11. Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky Wildcats 12. Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes 13. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame Fighting Irish 14. Kansas State Wildcats

Kansas State Wildcats 15. North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina Tar Heels 16. West Virginia Mountaineers

West Virginia Mountaineers 17. Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide 18. Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss Rebels 19. Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State Cyclones 20. Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State Spartans 21. Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines 22. Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois Fighting Illini 23. Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes 24. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska Cornhuskers 25. Baylor Bears

