Women’s College Basketball Top 25 Power Rankings For Week 5, Including UCLA Bruins And TCU Horned Frogs

Find out who the 25 best basketball teams are in our latest women’s college basketball rankings for the 2024-25 season.
Our list isn’t a rundown of the latest Associated Press or Coaches Poll but rather Sportsnaut’s view of the top 25 college basketball programs in the nation. These rankings are updated weekly.
Here are our latest women’s college basketball rankings.
Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Rankings
1. UCLA Bruins (Last week: 1)
The UCLA Bruins maintain their No. 1 position in Sportsnaut’s power rankings after dominating the competition at the Rainbow Wahine Showdown in Honolulu. They next face the Washington Huskies on Sunday, December 8.
2. Connecticut Huskies (Last week: 2)
The undefeated UConn Huskies hold steady at No. 2 after claiming the Baha Mar Women’s Championship in the Bahamas and defeating Holy Cross earlier this week. Two marquee matchups against Louisville and Notre Dame loom on the horizon.
3. Texas Longhorns (Last week: 4)
Following their Gulf Coast Showcase Championship victory over AP-ranked West Virginia, the Texas Longhorns climb one spot in the rankings. A crucial matchup against Notre Dame awaits on Thursday night.
4. South Carolina Gamecocks (Last week: 5)
Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Gamecocks have regained their momentum after sweeping through the Fort Myers Tip-off in Florida. They face a challenging test against the Duke Blue Devils on Thursday night.
5. LSU Tigers (Last week: 6)
Fresh off their Baha Mar Hoops Championship victory over Washington and North Carolina State in the Bahamas, the LSU Tigers prepare for a heavyweight clash with Stanford on Thursday night.
6. TCU Horned Frogs (Last week: 14)
An eight-spot jump rewards the TCU Horned Frogs after their Cayman Islands Classic triumph over powerhouse Notre Dame and South Florida. Their dominance continued with a 36-point victory over Florida Atlantic on Wednesday night. A crucial test awaits on Sunday, December 8, against South Carolina.
7. Maryland Terrapins (Last week: 9)
The Maryland Terrapins leap two spots in the rankings while maintaining their unblemished record. After capturing the Navy Classic title and dispatching Mount St. Mary’s earlier this week, they prepare for a pivotal matchup against Purdue on Saturday, December 7.
8. USC Trojans (Last week: 8)
The USC Trojans hold steady after claiming the Acrisure Holiday Invitational with victories over Seton Hall and Saint Louis. Star guard JuJu Watkins’ 40-point performance highlighted their dominant 42-point victory over California Baptist. The Trojans face Oregon on Saturday, December 7.
9. Duke Blue Devils (Last week: 10)
The Duke Blue Devils climb one spot after impressive back-to-back victories over AP-ranked Oklahoma and Kansas State to secure the Ball Dawgs Classic championship in Las Vegas. Their momentum faces a test Thursday night against South Carolina.
10. Oklahoma Sooners (Last week: 7)
Despite dropping three spots following their loss to Duke in the Ball Dawgs Classic, the Sooners overcame a 17-point deficit to defeat Louisville on Wednesday. They look to build on this momentum against Alabama State on Sunday, December 8.
- 11. Kentucky Wildcats
- 12. Ohio State Buckeyes
- 13. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- 14. Kansas State Wildcats
- 15. North Carolina Tar Heels
- 16. West Virginia Mountaineers
- 17. Alabama Crimson Tide
- 18. Ole Miss Rebels
- 19. Iowa State Cyclones
- 20. Michigan State Spartans
- 21. Michigan Wolverines
- 22. Illinois Fighting Illini
- 23. Iowa Hawkeyes
- 24. Nebraska Cornhuskers
- 25. Baylor Bears
