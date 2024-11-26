Women’s College Basketball Top 25 Power Rankings For Week 4, Including UCLA Bruins And UConn Huskies

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Find out who the 25 best basketball teams are in our latest women’s college basketball rankings for the 2024-25 season.

Our list isn’t a rundown of the latest Associated Press or Coaches Poll but rather Sportsnaut’s view of the top 25 college basketball programs in the nation. These rankings are updated weekly.

Here are our latest women’s college basketball rankings.

Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Rankings

1. UCLA Bruins

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The UCLA Bruins earned their No. 1 spot in our rankings by defeating perennial powerhouse South Carolina, ending the Gamecocks’ 43-game win streak with a 77-62 victory. The Bruins not only top Sportsnaut’s rankings but also claim the No. 1 position in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

2. Connecticut Huskies

Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma cemented his legacy by breaking the record for most wins in Division I basketball history. The Huskies look to continue their perfect start against Ole Miss on Wednesday.

3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Credit: Michael Clubb / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notre Dame secured their most impressive win of the young season by defeating JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans, 74-61. Hannah Hidalgo led the way with 24 points, eight assists, and six rebounds. The Fighting Irish aim to maintain their undefeated record against TCU this Friday.

4. Texas Longhorns

Credit: Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Texas Longhorns have dominated their competition en route to a 4-0 record. They face New Mexico State on Friday night.

5. South Carolina Gamecocks

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Despite suffering their first loss in 43 games, Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Gamecocks remain one of the nation’s elite teams. They face the Iowa State Cyclones on Thanksgiving afternoon.

6. LSU Tigers

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Even without Angel Reese, the undefeated Tigers continue to excel behind Flau’jae Johnson’s 24 points per game. They just squeaked by the Washington Huskies by one point and next face North Carolina State on Wednesday afternoon.

7. Oklahoma Sooners

Credit: NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Transfer center Raegan Beers has powered the Oklahoma Sooners’ strong start. After crushing DePaul by 23 points on Monday night, they face a tough test against the Duke Blue Devils on Wednesday.

8. USC Trojans

Credit: Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans look to bounce back from their tough loss against Notre Dame when they face Seton Hall on Wednesday night.

9. Maryland Terrapins

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The Maryland Terrapins have impressed early, with their signature win coming against the Duke Blue Devils earlier this month. They face George Mason on Saturday afternoon.

10. Duke Blue Devils

Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The Duke Blue Devils earned a solid victory over Kansas State on Monday night, 73-62. Guard Ashlon Jackson scored 30 points and is averaging nearly 16 points per game this season.

