Caitlin Clark sticks it to her haters with another astounding and historic WNBA achievement

This week, Caitlin Clark shut her haters up once again with another impressive WNBA achievement.

Caitlin Clark became a phenomenon in basketball during her final two seasons with the Iowa Hawkeyes. She took the program to consecutive championship games and the team became a television ratings monster during their runs through the NCAA Tournament.

She was a darling to many basketball fans. However, quite a few veterans of the WNBA did not welcome her to the league with open arms. And there was surprising pushback over the immense attention she received. Her rough start to her professional career only seemed to embolden her detractors. However, it wasn’t long before she started to turn things around and took the league by storm just like she did the college ranks.

During a sensational rookie season, Caitlin Clark set a plethora of WNBA records. She led the Indiana Fever back to the postseason for the first time in nearly a decade. And she unsurprisingly earned Rookie of the Year honors. However, it was revealed this week that she secured another achievement rarely seen from a rookie in the league.

Caitlin Clark earns All-WNBA First Team honors as a rookie

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The final lineups for the All-WNBA teams were announced on Wednesday, and the Fever superstar landed on the first team. Clark is the first rookie to achieve such a feat since Candace Parker back in 2008. Clark also joins WNBA legends Sue Bird, Tamika Catchings, and Diana Taurasi in the rare club.

Caitlin Clark joined Napheesa Collier, A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, and Alyssa Thomas on the 2024 All-WNBA First Team. Below, you can get a look at many of the other amazing records and achievements the star guard achieved in her first WNBA season.

Caitlin Clark WNBA records

2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year.

2024 WNBA All-Rookie Team.

Most points by a point guard in a season in WNBA history.

Most double-doubles by a rookie guard in WNBA history.

Most points by a rookie in WNBA history.

Most assists by a rookie in WNBA history.

First WNBA rookie to record two triple-doubles.

First triple-double by a rookie in WNBA history and first triple-double in Fever history.

1st player in WNBA history with 20+ points, 15+ assists and 5+ rebounds in a game.

4x WNBA Rookie of the Month.

WNBA rookie single-season scoring record.

WNBA single-season record for assists.

WNBA single-season rookie record for assists.

WNBA single-season rookie record for three-pointers.

WNBA single-season turnover record.

WNBA single-game record for assists (19).

Set franchise record for most double-doubles in a season with Indiana Fever.

Set franchise record for most three-pointers in a season with Indiana Fever.

Set franchise record for most career 10+ assist games with Indiana Fever.

Fastest WNBA player to reach 100 three-pointers (in 34 games).

Most assists by a rookie in WNBA All-Star Game history (10).

