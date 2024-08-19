NFL insider hints Washington Commanders ready to trade Jahan Dotson, 5 potential landing spots

Washington Commanders rumors this summer have tied the team heavily to a trade for wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. While a deal for the All-Pro offensive weapon isn’t imminent, it does appear that a Commanders wide receiver drafted in the first round could be on the move.

Jahan Dotson, the 16th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, showed promise as a rookie. He earned NFL Rookie of the Week twice in 2022, scoring 7 touchdowns and averaging 14.9 yards per reception. Unfortunately for Washington, hopes for a breakout year in 2023 turned into disappointment (518 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns).

Jahan Dotson stats (Pro Football Reference): 1,041 receiving yards, 11 touchdowns in 29 career games

Related: Negative predictions for all 32 NFL teams, including Washington Commanders

Even after Dotson’s disappointing second season, there still remained hope for the future. A new coaching staff with the introduction of quarterback Jayden Daniels could help unlock Dotson, helping him become a true No. 2 receiver. Instead, he no longer appears likely to make the Commanders roster.

Gregg Rosenthal of NFL Network shared on X that in conversations with the Commanders coaching staff, he gains the impression that Dotson might not be on the roster in Week 1.

Related: Optimistic predictions for all 32 NFL teams, includes the Washington Commanders

Jahan Dotson contract (Spotrac): $4.104 million cap hit in 2024, $5.288 million cap hit in 2025

If that proves to be the case, Dotson should start popping up in NFL trade rumors quickly at a time when there are plenty of teams desperate for pass-catchers. Considering his age and talent, multiple NFL teams will likely be inquiring into Dotson in the next few weeks.

Identifying best Jahan Dotson trade destinations

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The beauty of acquiring Dotson for any club is that his salary makes him easy to add without having to move a lot of money around. He’s also proven himself in the NFL, the fit with Washington just isn’t working out. If the Commanders give him a shot at a fresh start, plenty of options stand out..

Related: NFL predictions 2024, Washington Commanders projections

Los Angeles Chargers: Ladd McConkey will thrive with Justin Herbert, but the receiving options behind him are Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer. That’s to say Jim Harbaugh needs to do Herbert a favor. Dotson would greatly benefit from a change of scenery and it might not take long for him to emerge as the Chargers’ No. 2 receiver.

Ladd McConkey will thrive with Justin Herbert, but the receiving options behind him are Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer. That’s to say Jim Harbaugh needs to do Herbert a favor. Dotson would greatly benefit from a change of scenery and it might not take long for him to emerge as the Chargers’ No. 2 receiver. New England Patriots: New England backed off Brandon Aiyuk, but we don’t believe that means the team is giving up on finding more pass-catching help. Ja’Lynn Polk will remain the most targeted Patriots receiver, but he really isn’t ready for that role. At the very least, Dotson would give Jacoby Brissett a weapon he knows and it would provide an upgrade to a receiving corps that needs all the help it can get.

New England backed off Brandon Aiyuk, but we don’t believe that means the team is giving up on finding more pass-catching help. Ja’Lynn Polk will remain the most targeted Patriots receiver, but he really isn’t ready for that role. At the very least, Dotson would give Jacoby Brissett a weapon he knows and it would provide an upgrade to a receiving corps that needs all the help it can get. San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers are open to a three-team trade involving Brandon Aiyuk, which at least opens the door for something to happen between Washington and San Francisco. In this scenario, Dotson would join Kyle Shanahan’s offense and his contract is especially valuable to a team that needs to save money where it can. Pittsburgh would get Aiyuk, with draft picks from the 49ers and Steelers going to the Commanders.

The 49ers are open to a three-team trade involving Brandon Aiyuk, which at least opens the door for something to happen between Washington and San Francisco. In this scenario, Dotson would join Kyle Shanahan’s offense and his contract is especially valuable to a team that needs to save money where it can. Pittsburgh would get Aiyuk, with draft picks from the 49ers and Steelers going to the Commanders. New Orleans Saints: Chris Olave is ‘the guy’ in the New Orleans Saints offense, but this unit is at its best with two reliable pass-catchers. Dotson would slide into Klint Kubiak’s system, providing a secondary target for Derek Carr. Considering how poorly the Saints offensive line might perform this season, it’s in the team’s interest to get as many playmakers as possible to try and salvage this offense.

Chris Olave is ‘the guy’ in the New Orleans Saints offense, but this unit is at its best with two reliable pass-catchers. Dotson would slide into Klint Kubiak’s system, providing a secondary target for Derek Carr. Considering how poorly the Saints offensive line might perform this season, it’s in the team’s interest to get as many playmakers as possible to try and salvage this offense. Pittsburgh Steelers: If Pittsburgh can’t land Brandon Aiyuk, then a trade for Dotson makes sense. It would likely only require a mid-round pick to acquire him and he comes with more contractual control than Aiyuk. While there’s a massive talent gap between the two, Dotson could still be a solid No. 2 receiver behind George Pickens.

Related: See which player is generating huge buzz at Washington Commanders training camp