Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles: 3 bold predictions for Monday night

The Washington Commanders head into Lincoln Financial Field to take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on “Monday Night Football.”

Washington is attempting to remain relevant in the NFC Playoff picture while NFL MVP candidate Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are looking to move to 9-0 on the season.

Philadelphia finds itself as 11.5-point favorites against a team it dismantled by the score of 24-8 back in Week 3. Common logic suggests that this one shouldn’t be too close. But that’s why they actually play the game on the football field.

Below, we provide you with three bold predictions for this NFC East rivalry game in Philly to wrap up Week 10 of the NFL slate.

Washington Commanders rookie Brian Robinson goes for 100 yards on the ground

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson made his heroic return to the field back in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans after being shot twice in a carjacking attempt during the preseason. For the rookie from Alabama, returning to the field was the story. However, he’s since been able to split carries with Antonio Gibson in the Commanders’ backfield.

During Washington’s surprise Week 7 win over the Green Bay Packers, Robinson put up 73 rushing yards on 20 attempts. While he’s struggled to the tune of 64 yards over the past two games, Monday night offers Robinson a great matchup. Philadelphia heads into the game yielding a whopping 5.2 yards per rush. That’s tied for the fourth-highest figure in the NFL.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is going to want to play keep away from Philadelphia’s offense. If so, they will need to get the run game going early. This will likely provide Robinson with the necessary touches to put up his first ever 100-yard rushing game in the pros. What a story it would be.

DeVonta Smith outshines A.J. Brown for the Philadelphia Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Brown has taken over for Smith as the Eagles’ No. 1 receiving option through the first eight games of the season. It’s not necessarily close. During this span, the recently-acquired star receiver has hauled in 43 passes for 718 yards and six touchdowns. Smith has been nowhere close to that production after a tremendous rookie season.

DeVonta Smith stats (2022): 40 receptions, 442 yards, 2 TD

We expect this to change to an extent Monday against Washington. Smith is slated to go up against a cornerback in Kendall Fuller who has yielded a whopping 422 receiving yards and an 111.0 QB rating when targeted this season. The Commanders will turn their focus to stopping Brown on the other side with Benjamin St-Juste (45% completion, 82.8 QB rating allowed in 2022) and some safety help. That will give Smith ample opportunities against a struggling Fuller.

Washington Commanders nearly stun the Philadelphia Eagles

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Since Washington’s blowout Week 3 loss to Philadelphia, the team has posted a 3-3 record. It won three consecutive games before a narrow loss to the 8-1 Vikings in Week 9. In fact, that’s a game the Commanders should have won.

We’re talking about a competitive team that has taken part in five consecutive one-score games. As for Philadelphia, it is coming off a ho-hum Week 9 outing in which the one-win Texans had the game tied at halftime.

While we’re fully expecting Philadelphia to move its record to 9-0 Monday night at home, look for Washington to keep this one close throughout. And in keeping with the bold prediction mantra, Jalen Hurts will do his thing late in the game to secure the win.