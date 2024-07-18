Jason Wright out as Washington Commanders president as shake up continues

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

When Josh Harris officially took over as the Washington Commanders owner last year, it became clear that changes were in order.

Harris bought the team from embattled former owner Daniel Snyder after a scandal-filled tenure. Almost immdiately, he made it clear that culture change would be the name of the game in Washington.

We saw this take hold earlier in the offseason with Adam Peters taking over as general manager. Ron Rivera was ultimately ousted as head coach, only to be replaced by Dan Quinn.

The wheels were in motion for further changes within an organization that had been seen as a laughingstock around the sports world.

We now have another big time change at the top. According to Nicki Jhabvala and Mark Maske of The Washington Post, team president Jason Wright has stepped down from his post. He’ll serve as an advisor this upcoming season before leaving the organization altogether following the 2024 campaign.

“This feels like the right moment for me to explore my next leadership opportunity,” Wright said in a statement. “I’m extremely grateful to my Commanders colleagues, our fans and this community for all that we have accomplished these past four years, and am looking forward to the start of a very successful season for the Burgundy and Gold.”

Wright became the first black president of an NFL team when he joined the Washington Commanders in August of 2020. He helped oversee a troubling time within the organization and stayed on to assist Harris as he made the transition to ownership.

“Jason has made a remarkable impact on the Commanders organization since he joined four years ago,” Harris said in a statement. “He stepped in at a time of immense challenge and has led this organization through an incredible transformation that set that stage for everything that is to come. I am extremely grateful to Jason for his partnership to me and the rest of the ownership group over the past year. His guidance has been invaluable and his leadership has helped reshape our culture.”

Wright was bandied about as a candidate to replace Mark Murphy as the Green Bay Packers’ president. However, Ed Policy was just recently named his replacement.