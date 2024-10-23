Visiting Homestead Miami Speedway: This is what you need to know

The final race of the NASCAR postseason at Homestead-Miami Speedway is a big one, with the top drivers squaring off for a chance to make the Championship 4. Electricity is in the air, with passionate fans and high-flying action all coming to a head. Here’s what you need to know if you are planning a visit to Homestead Miami Speedway.

Where is Homestead-Miami Speedway?

The Speedway is located at One Ralph Sanchez, Speedway Blvd, Homestead, FL 33035, within Miami-Dade County. It’s about 30 miles southwest of downtown Miami.

How long is the Homestead-Miami Speedway track (miles and kilometers)?

Homestead-Miami Speedway is 1.5 miles (2.41 kilometers) in length. It has variable banking of 18–20 degrees on the corners which improves racing performance and excitement.

How big is Homestead-Miami Speedway (acres/miles)?

The Speedway is a 650-acre facility. With a 1.5-mile oval and 2.21-mile road course, they are known for a variety of events all on the same track, including NASCAR races and endurance events. Apart from racing, the venue has several things to offer. Most notably, “Beach Bash” — a fan area located on 7 acres on a spring-fed lake surrounding Turn 3 with live entertainment, beach and water activities, and food — is a party spot for fans during race weekends.

What‘s special about the Homestead-Miami Speedway race?

The races held in October at Homestead are vital in the NASCAR Playoffs because it’s where some of the most talented drivers compete for a spot in the NASCAR Championship 4.

How many people does Homestead-Miami Speedway hold?

It seats approximately 43,000 fans, as of the latest 2019 data released.

Who owns Homestead-Miami Speedway?

NASCAR acquired the speedway through its purchase of International Speedway Corporation (ISC) in 2019.

When was it built?

With the effort of helping the city of Homestead recover from the devastation of Hurricane Andrew in 1992, Homestead-Miami Speedway was built. Exactly one year after the hurricane, the speedway broke ground on Aug. 24, 1993, and officially opened in November 1995.

Does Homestead have lights?

Yes, it does have lights to allow for night racing. In 2003, a major renovation was carried out, which included the installation of a lighting system. It relies on 2.4 million watts of light, meaning it can be used for daytime and nighttime events.

Can you bring beer into Homestead-Miami Speedway?

Yes, you can bring beer into the Speedway, but there are guidelines to follow. You are permitted to bring a soft-sided cooler (up to 14″x14″x14″) and can carry beer inside the venue. But only cans are allowed, as glass bottles are forbidden for safety reasons.

How many laps is the race?

For a standard NASCAR race, it typically takes 267 laps to complete 400.5 miles.

How fast do NASCAR cars go at Homestead-Miami Speedway?

Speeds in NASCAR around Homestead are often around 170–180 mph (274–290 km/h) during races, although they can be faster in Qualifying. Brad Keselowski set the current track record during the 2014 Ford EcoBoost 400 at 181,238 mph (291,7 km/h).

The progressive banking of the 1.5-mile oval (18–20 in the turns) contributes to these high speeds with better grip and racing lines.

How much are tickets at Homestead?

Ticket prices at Homestead-Miami Speedway depend on the event and seating. For instance, tickets for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series race run from around $40 to about $95, on average. For the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series races, prices vary from $35 to $43 per series. Prices for premium experiences, like clubhouse and premium seating on Speedway Terrace, begin at $275. Kids under 12 get free on Saturday, and Sunday tickets are only $10.

Is there infield parking at Homestead-Miami Speedway?

Yes, you can park at Homestead infield for $50. Tunnels give vehicles access to the infield area. Also, there are RV parking areas and camping sites around the track. For more information on routes and parking, you can check the maps on the official website.​

How much is parking at Homestead?

General parking is free there for most race events, including major NASCAR races. But there are paid parking options if you want a better location. For instance, the Orange VIP Lot offers faster entry to the gates but requires a purchase, and reserved parking at the Blue Lot is only available to special ticket holders (those carrying the Speedway Terrace​).

