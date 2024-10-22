Frankie Muniz plots next NASCAR move for 2025

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Frankie Muniz is going full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series next season.

He will do so behind the wheel of the No. 33 Ford for Reaume Brothers Racing after making two starts for the team this summer at Nashville and Kansas and with two more starts left before the end of the season.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Reaume Brothers Racing full-time in 2025,” Muniz said. “My longstanding relationship with Ford has been a game changer. I’m thrilled to help facilitate additional support allowing us to tap into their exceptional technical and engineering resources. I’m confident that this synergy will elevate Reaume Brothers Racing and help us achieve great things together. I can’t wait to get started.”

Muniz is of course most known for his time as a child actor at the turn of the century but has since pursued motorsports, first in open wheel road racing and now NASCAR the past three years. He raced in ARCA in 2023, posting a top-five and 11 top-10s for Rette Jones Racing and finished fourth in the standings.

He has raced in Trucks, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Mustang Challenge Series this season.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Frankie to our team full-time and to expand our relationship with Ford Performance,” team owner Josh Reaume said. “Their support has been invaluable. We believe that with Frankie’s passion and our collective momentum from this year, we can make significant strides in the upcoming season.”

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.