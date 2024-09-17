Vancouver Canucks player diagnosed with testicular cancer, to miss start of season

Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

A Vancouver Canucks player has revealed he has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Related: 10 best moves of the 2024 NHL offseason

Forward Dakota Joshua will miss the start of the regular season after undergoing surgery to remove the cancerous tumor.

A statement from Dakota Joshua: pic.twitter.com/7kaZV7Lw1Z — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) September 17, 2024

“Unfortunately, I will not be ready for the start of training camp as I continue to heal from surgery,” Joshua said in a statement. “I plan on returning to play as soon as possible this season and I am working hard every day [to] re-join my teammates.”

Joshua discovered the lump on one of his testicles during the offseason.

“The last several weeks have been extremely challenging and I’ve been fortunate to have the support of my family, friends, teammates, and doctors,” added Joshua.

Dakota Joshua tells men to get checked for testicular cancer

Joshua is using his diagnosis to raise awareness for other men to get checked.

Canucks forward Dakota Joshua will miss the start of training camp after having surgery to remove a tumor related to the diagnosis of testicular cancer.



Joshua released a statement saying he plans on returning to play as soon as he completes his surgery recovery pic.twitter.com/SIdDsmXJNL — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) September 17, 2024

“Although it was very difficult to face the reality of this specific type of cancer, getting checked by a doctor quickly was the best approach and I encourage men to get checked regularly for testicular cancer,” said Joshua.

Joshua signed a four-year, $13 million contract in June after scoring a career-high 32 points last season. Over four seasons with the Canucks and St. Louis Blues, Joshua has tallied 33 goals and 31 assists.

Related: 2024 NHL free agency: Winners and losers after spending frenzy