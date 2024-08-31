Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer roasts Clemson’s Dabo Swinney ‘for not fixing’ programs 2 biggest problems

Credit: Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ahead of Clemson’s massive matchup against No. 1 ranked Georgia on Saturday, legendary college football coach Urban Meyer took some notable shots at Tigers program leader Dabo Swinney and his lack of changing with the times.

Week 1 in college football continues today with a full slate of games around the country. While there are several notable matchups on Saturday, none is bigger than No. 1 ranked Georgia facing No. 14 Clemson. Although the Bulldogs are a sizable favorite entering the game, it is a huge opportunity for the Tigers to return to the top of the sport.

Before the start of this decade, the Clemson football program was always named among the elite schools in college football. However, over the last four seasons, they have fallen out of that lofty perch and from national championship contention. While the program still had good seasons, it was below the level fans had gotten used to during Swinney’s first six years overseeing the team.

Also Read: Week 1 college football rankings – Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame among best college football teams

There has been much speculation about why Clemson has slipped from elite status in recent years. Especially after a very disappointing 9-4 finish in 2023. On Friday, former Ohio State and Florida head coach Urban Meyer weighed in on the Tigers’ biggest problems ahead of the new season and took some shots at their head coach.

“Several years ago, they were at the top of college football, and I look at them for two reasons. Georgia has embraced the new age of football – the transfer portal, NIL. Clemson has not,” Meyer said during halftime of Friday’s “Big Noon” broadcast [h/t On3].

“It’s proven in the transfer portal, they’ve had zero starters come in as a transfer in the transfer portal for seven years. What does that mean? That means your weakness remains a weakness. You don’t fix it.”

Urban Meyer suggests Clemson Tigers head coach is devaluing his assistant coaches

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

While Meyer believes Clemson has failed miserably in attracting high-level talent from other schools, he also believes Swinney has made another major mistake in recent years. And that is not holding on to the valuable assistant coaches he grooms.

“Clemson was the cream of the crop for many years because their coaches wouldn’t leave,” said Meyer. “For six straight years, they had the same coordinators on offense and defense. You know what they did, Mark? They won two national championships with Tony Elliott and [Brent] Venables … six straight Playoffs. Since those guys left? They’re 0-for-3. They’re averaging over three losses a year.

“So don’t devalue an assistant coach. I’ve dealt with that in my career. When you lose coaches, if you don’t replace them with a great coach, it’s like losing a great player.”

Clemson vs. Georgia goes down at 12 PM ET on ABC.

Also Read: College Football Coaches Hot Seat 2024 – Billy Napier, Ryan Day among those in jeopardy