5 college football QBs who may surprise in Week 1, including Jalon Daniels and Miller Moss

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 of the 2024 college football season is underway as a full weekend of games continues with a number of matchups worth your time. No. 1 ranked Georgia taking on No. 14 Clemson in Atlanta headlines the games this week. The matchup will showcase potentially the best player in the nation, Carson Beck. After Beck, Quinn Ewers (Texas) and Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) are seen as the other top QBs in 2024.

Also Read: Best Week 1 college football games to watch, including Miami vs Florida

But even within what’s seen as a thin class at quarterback this year, several potential dark horses could make a real name for themselves this weekend. With that in mind, here’s a look at five quarterbacks who may surprise you with their potential in the weekend games for Week 1 of the 2024 college football season.

5. Miller Moss, USC

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Miller Moss is another potential wildcard prospect, but based on the film he has put up to this point, there’s reason to believe he could raise his stock exponentially this season. He’s shown a strong sense of comfortability in the USC offense to this point and has been solid from the pocket. Syncing well with his receivers on timing.

Moss doesn’t bring a ton to the table from a pure physical tools perspective, but he does show the mental prowess desired at the position. Over four games, Moss finished out the 2023 season with a 70.8% completion rate, passing for 681 yards with 7 touchdowns and 1 interception.

Also Read: 3 most overrated Week 1 QBs in college football, including Alabama’s Jalen Milroe

4. Brady Cook, Missouri

Brady Cook is one of the biggest recent risers in recent Southeastern Conference history, coming into his own after starting his career with a good deal of inconsistency. He now has the potential to be one of the best signal-callers in the nation after he led a top-10 team last year that could have a real chance at making it into the College Football Playoff. Especially given the strength of schedule that the team has, though they will face a true test against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Cook ended off the 2023 season with a 66.4% completion rate, passing for 3,189 yards with 20 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, showcasing solid ball placement, leadership, and ability to help his team move the chains on the ground when called upon to do so.

3. Jalon Daniels, Kansas

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Jalon Daniels very well could be a top 5 quarterback in the country if he could stay healthy. Based on what we have seen of him when he does just that. The problem is that the injury bug has consistently bitten him as Daniels has still yet to put together a 10-game season in his career. But with the true dual-threat presence he brings to the table, he’s going to make the Jayhawks a force to be reckoned with.

Daniels completed 74.7% of his passes for 705 yards with 5 touchdowns and 1 interception over three games.

Also Read: Week 1 college football rankings – Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame among best college football teams

2. Noah Fifita, Arizona

Noah Fifita is among the most intriguing of the under-the-radar prospects. Instantly making a name for himself as he stepped in the place of an injured Jayden De Laura last year. The Wildcats signal-caller took full advantage of the opportunity. Hitting on 72.4% of his passes for 2,869 yards with 25 touchdowns and 6 interceptions as one of the most accurate passers in the nation.

He finished the season with a good deal of momentum, specifically upping the deep passing game on his part as time went on. Can he capitalize upon that further in 2024? If he can, expect his stock to skyrocket.

1. Garrett Greene, WVU

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

There may be no quarterback more singularly valuable in the country than Garrett Greene is to the Mountaineers. Entering his first full season as the starter, Greene has shown immense progress as a passer throughout the time he has spent on the field and in offseason preparation. But one of his biggest weapons is his electric ability to use his legs and improvise — we’ll continue to watch both of those things come together when the team looks to pull an upset in a Morgantown Showdown against No. 8-ranked Penn State.

Greene completed 52.9% of his passes for 2,406 yards with 16 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. His PFF numbers were also outstanding in a number of categories, including his 91.0 overall grade and the fact he led the FBS in big-time throws (10.2%).