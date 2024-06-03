Tyreek Hill’s agent confirms Dolphins star is looking for new deal after Justin Jefferson extension

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was among the highest-paid players at his position in the NFL leading up to this offseason.

Things have since changed big time. Star receivers continue to get massive contract extensions as teams prove that they value this position a great deal.

The most-recent example is Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson. He inked a four-year, $140 million contract extension on Monday. It makes Jefferson the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL at $35 million per season.

It was earlier this offseason that we reported Hill was angling for a new contract. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has now confirmed that.

Now that the Justin Jefferson deal is done, I spoke to Drew Rosenhaus about getting his client, Tyreek Hill, more money to put him back in line with the top-5 highest paid at his position. @DrewJRosenhaus saying, “ I have a fluid line of communication with Chris Grier and Brandon… pic.twitter.com/Gx53yj69Qv — Josh Moser (@TheMozKnowz) June 3, 2024

Related: Highest-paid NFL players

Tyreek Hill contract and potential drama with the Miami Dolphins

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Hill is currently playing under a four-year, $120 million contract. His $30 million average salary ranks fourth among NFL wide receivers behind the likes of Jefferson, A.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

It was earlier this offseason that the Dolphins handed fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle a three-year, $84.75 million contract extension. It stands to reason that Hill’s time will come at some point ahead of training camp opening this summer.

Tyreek Hill stats (2023): 119 receptions, 1,799 yards, 13 TD

As the wide receiver market continues to reset itself, others are in line for huge extensions. That includes Ja’Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals), CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys) and Brandon Aiyuk (San Francisco 49ers).

Look for Hill to join that group. If it doesn’t happen ahead of training camp, a potential holdout could very well be in the cards.