Wisconsin QB Tyler Van Dyke carted off the field vs Alabama with apparent knee injury

Senior quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and the Wisconsin Badgers are hosting the fourth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. It’s one of the top games on the Week 3 college football slate.

Led by the Miami (F) transfer, Wisconsin opened the season with cupcake wins over Western Michigan and South Dakota. Obviously, this is the program’s first real challenge of the campaign.

Things started good for Wisconsin inside Camp Randall Stadium. That included a game-opening field goal drive to give the Badgers a 3-0 lead.

Unfortunately, Van Dyke was injured on a scramble during that initial drive. He immediately clutched for his right knee and was ultimately carted off the field.

There are no further updates on Van Dyke’s status. But that certainly did not look good.

Sophomore Braedyn Locke took over under center for Wisconsin, leading the offense the rest of the way en rout to getting a field goal. He appeared in five games as a freshman last season, throwing five touchdowns against one interception.

Tyler Van Dyke career stats: 63.5% completion, 7,875 yards, 55 TD, 23 INT

Desite a solid career for Miami (F), Van Dyke opted to transfer to Wisconsin ahead of the 2024 season. That had a lot to do with the Hurricanes bringing in Cam Ward from Washington State via the tranfer portal.