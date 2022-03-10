4 best Tyler Lockett trade destinations

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

While Pete Carroll isn’t interested in a rebuild, the Russell Wilson trade signals the Seattle Seahawks are in a transition period. Because of it, wide receiver Tyler Lockett is surfacing in NFL trade rumors as a coveted talent teams across the league want.

For now, the Seahawks are pushing back against any speculation that another trade is coming. However, the franchise now finds itself in quarterback purgatory with two electrifying wide receivers in a run-first offense. Instead of wanting to keep Lockett, Seattle might just be trying to create leverage.

Teams in transition usually don’t build around a wide receiver entering his age-30 season. Seattle is valuing draft picks in a retool of its roster, meaning a trade offers far more long-term value than keeping a 5-foot-10 receiver.

With all of that in mind, let’s examine the best potential landing spots for a Tyler Lockett trade.

New England Patriots land Tyler Lockett

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Following the Calvin Ridley suspension, Lockett should jump atop the list of Patriots’ receiver targets. We know New England loves slot receivers who can move the chains and make big plays, especially when they are already under contract. Lockett checks off each of those boxes and would be a monumental addition for the development of quarterback Mac Jones.

Tyler Lockett contract: $10.05 million cap hit (2022), $16.75 million cap hit (2023)

While he signed a four-year, $69 million extension within the past year, it’s a rather team-friendly deal. After his age-31 season, New England could cut him in the 2024 offseason and receive $16.9 million in savings as a post-June 1 release.

Long before that, he can be the most important part of the Patriots’ offense. According to Pro Football Focus, Seattle’s signal-callers posted a 122.4 quarterback rating when they targeted Lockett this past season. Thanks to his field-stretching ability, he also opens up things for his teammates. This is who Bill Belichick should pursue.

Las Vegas Raiders acquire star wide receiver

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Derek Carr and Las Vegas Raiders fans would love Davante Adams. Unfortunately for them, Aaron Rodgers won’t allow that to happen. We also know Amari Cooper is likely off the table, making Tyler Lockett the best option. Besides, he’d be an exciting fit in Josh Mcdaniels’ offense.

Tyler Lockett stats (2021): 73 receptions, 1,175 receiving yards, 41 first downs, 8 touchdowns

There shouldn’t be concerns about the potential fit. Hunter Renfrow played 65.9% of his snaps in the slot this past season, with 277 snaps on the outside. Compare that to Lockett, finishing the 2021 season, wh played 302 snaps out wide and spent 62.7% of his time inside. These two players are capable of moving around, especially in McDaniels’ offense. The more important thing is making the Raiders’ aerial attack more explosive and Lockett finished with the third-most deep targets (30) in the NFL last year.

Chicago Bears find a No. 1 receiver for Justin Fields

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no doubt Justin Fields needs to improve, but coaching and supporting cast played a bigger role in his inconsistency as a rookie. One evident fact in 2021, the former Ohio State star can hang with the best of them throwing vertically.

Despite the bad environment and receiving corps, Fields finished with an 87.7 PFF grade on deep throws (20-plus yards downfield). He also finished with the third-highest accuracy rate on deep throws, per Johnny Kinsley.

That’s why the Bears need Tyler Lockett. The receiver who finished with the 11th-highest air yards share (36.6%) and the seventh-highest average target distance (13.6), per Player Profiler, is the ideal weapon for Fields in 2022 and beyond.

Tyler Lockett traded to Jacksonville Jaguars

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

There’s an emphasis from this list on helping young quarterbacks. Outside of coaching, it’s one of the most important determining factors for long-term success. Young passers need someone they know can make plays, even if the perfect throw isn’t made.

Lockett should be on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ radar. He can spend a majority of his snaps inside, providing an immediate go-to target. We’ve routinely seen that he creates separation early, but a small quarterback (Russell Wilson) meant fewer throws in the middle of the field. That part of Lockett’s game can be utilized more with a 6-foot-6 quarterback.

Jacksonville boasts the draft capital to make a trade and absorbing Lockett’s salary isn’t an issue. While this might not be the ideal landing spot for a 29-year-old receiver, the Jaguars could rise quickly in the AFC South with a few good moves.