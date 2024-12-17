MLB rumor reveals expected cost for Toronto Blue Jays or Boston Red Sox in Teoscar Hernandez bidding war, and it’s not terrible

Along with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox are seen as serious contenders for outfielder Teoscar Hernandez. And a new report has revealed the likely cost for the winning bidder.

Heading into the offseason, it seemed like Hernandez returning to LA was an inevitability. After signing with the franchise this time last year, the two-time All-Star had a great experience during the team’s journey to a World Series win in October.

However, the Dodgers seemed to drag their feet during negotiations over the first month of free agency. And the word around the game was once the Juan Soto sweepstakes came to a close, the losing teams would pivot to targeting the 32-year-old.

Well, that is exactly what has happened, and wealthy clubs like the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays have jumped into the Hernandez chase. And increased his asking price. But the outfielder still hasn’t signed as he looks for the biggest deal possible, and the potential price for the Jays or Sox has been revealed.

Teoscar Hernandez stats (2024): .272 AVG, .339 OBP, .501 SLG, .840 OPS, 33 HR, 99 RBI, 84 R

Toronto Blue Jays or Boston Red Sox will have to fork over as much as $72 million for Teoscar Hernandez

“The Dodgers and Hernández seemed headed for a reunion, but the two sides haven’t been able to reach a deal thus far,” MLB.com league insider Mark Feinsand reported on Monday. “That opened the door for other teams – namely the Red Sox and Blue Jays – to jump in on the outfielder, who is seeking a three-year deal in the $22-24 million a year range, per sources.”

That adds up to a deal worth as much as $72 million. While it certainly isn’t cheap, considering the skyrocketing prices of contracts this offseason, the potential price for Teoscar Hernandez is somewhat reasonable for a player of his skillset. It’s far less than what either club would have paid for Soto.

Teoscar Hernandez contract: Three years, $72 million

The two-time All-Star is a rock-solid defender and has been one of the AL’s most reliable sluggers over the last four seasons. Obviously, there are concerns about a skills decline soon. However, that is why a three-year deal isn’t too bad because he should still be an impact player for at least the next three seasons.

