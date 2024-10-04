Tomoyuki Sugano. Japanese MVP and star pitcher, to enter MLB free agency 2025

Credit: Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images

As many eyes remain focused on the MLB playoffs and the road to the World Series, many around baseball are also thinking about the upcoming pool of talent in MLB free agency. This year’s class just got more intriguing with the addition of Tomoyuki Sugano.

Sugano, a right-handed pitcher, has spent his entire baseball career in Japan. The 6-foot-1 righty made his debut with the Yomiuri Giants of the Nippon Professional Baseball in 2023, compiling a 3.12 ERA in his first season at that level.

Tomoyuki Sugano stats 2024 (NPB): 1.67 ERAm 1503 record, 3 complete games, 1 shutout, 132 hits allowed, 111-16 K-BB ratio, 6 home runs allowed in 156.2 innings pitched

Now, as first reported by ESPN‘s Jeff Passan, Sugano is coming to Major League Baseball as an international free agent. It’s a massive loss for the NPB, who loses a two-time Central League MVP and eight-time NPB All-Star who is coming off one of his best seasons in years.

As Passan notes, Sugano was originally posted ahead of MLB free agency in 2020 and was initially expected to sign with a team. However, he never came to terms on a contract before the posting deadline ended, resulting in his return to Tokyo.

Tomoyuki Sugano stats (career): 2.70 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 7.6 H/9, 1,596 strikeouts, 1,587 hits allowed, 4.53 K/BB ratio, 7.7 K/9 in 1,873.1 innings pitched

The timing could be perfect for Sugano. After returning to Tokyo following the 220 season, he posted an ERA above 3.10 in three consecutive seasons. He rebounded in 2024, however, posting his lowest ERA since the 2017 NPB season.

Sugano entering MLB free agency is also interesting for another reason. Roki Saski, arguably the best pitcher in Japan at just 22 years old, was viewed as one of the top potential free agents this winter. However, an injury-plagued season and MLB’s rules regarding limits on the amount he can sign for with a major league team could keep him in Japan for another year.

However, Sagano will face some factors limiting his earning power in MLB free agency. He will be 35 years old on October 11 and he’s thrown nearly 1,900 innings at the international level over the last 12 seasons. Given his lack of major-league experience and the tread already on his arm, Sugano will likely have to settle for a one- or two-year MLB contract.