This Houston Texans wide receiver is drawing attention in the NFL trade market

As NFL teams look to solidify their rosters for the start of the 2024 season next week, Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III is drawing heavy trade interest. NFL insider Jordan Schultz revealed that multiple teams have contacted the Texans to discuss Metchie’s availability before Week 1. While it’s uncertain if the Texans are considering trading the former second-round pick, several teams are closely monitoring whether or not they would be willing to part with the young wideout.

John Metchie III, 24, had an electric preseason and the Texans’ abundance of players at the position makes it possible they could move him. Since being drafted in 2022, Metchie faced an uphill battle at the start of his NFL journey, battling leukemia, which resulted in him missing his entire rookie season. His remarkable comeback in 2023 highlighted his resilience and dedication to overcoming those obstacles and his physical ability has been on full display.

The Texans added wide receiver Stefon Diggs and returned Tank Dell (who finished the year injured last season), Nico Collins, Noah Brown, Robert Woods, and many others. With the team settled at quarterback with last year’s Offensive Rookie of the Year in C.J. Stroud, they find themselves in a good spot to deal if they want to get more draft capital or have needs at other positions.

With teams assessing their rosters for the upcoming season, Metchie’s status is attracting attention as a storyline worth following. His skill set and inspiring recovery story make him a valuable asset to the Texans or a team seeking depth and speed at wide receiver. Given the reported interest from multiple teams, the Texans face a decision — retain this promising young receiver or explore trade possibilities that align with their long-term objectives.