Texas Rangers sign two-time All-Star pitcher in latest MLB free agency news

The Texas Rangers headed into the offseason with several needs, including addressing a pitching staff that never seems to have enough starting-caliber options. After allowing the sixth-most runs in the American League last season, the Rangers had to do something to fix their rotation, especially with Nathan Eovaldi becoming a free agent.

On Tuesday, the Rangers made their biggest move of the offseason yet, reaching terms with a two-time All-Star with a familiar face that fans know well.

Texas Rangers sign Nathan Eovaldi to $75 million contract

According to Fansided’s MLB insider Robert Murray, the Texas Rangers have signed Nathan Eovaldi to a three-year, $75 million contract. For Eovaldi and the Rangers, it’s a continuation of the partnership they’ve enjoyed for the past two seasons, which included his second All-Star appearance in 2023.

A two-time World Series winner, one time in Boston and another in Texas, Eovaldi gives the Rangers more stability as they look to get back to the postseason after missing out last year.

The 34-year-old Eovaldi is coming off another fine season, one in which he recorded a 3.80 ERA. For Texas, it only makes sense to bring back the veteran journeyman, as he holds a 3.72 ERA since signing with the Rangers as a free agent in 2023.

