Milwaukee Brewers pursuing trade for top starting pitcher

Now that Juan Soto has signed, MLB free agency’s biggest domino is off the board. Soto signing with the Mets may not impact most teams’ plans, but it could help jar loose a few other dominoes for smaller market teams such as the Milwaukee Brewers.

In fact, now it sounds like the Brewers are chasing after arguably the top pitcher available, but they’re not turning to the free agent market to do so.

Milwaukee Brewers engaged in Garrett Crochet trade

According to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, the Milwaukee Brewers are “among the teams still engaged with the Chicago White Sox” to trade for Garrett Crochet. This is far from the first time talks of a Crochet trade have emerged.

Last year, top contenders were pursuing a trades for Crochet, but the situation was uber complicated by the fact that he was coming off Tommy John surgery, yet was already up to a new career-high in innings pitched. There was even a rumor that the one-time All-Star would refuse to pitch in the postseason without a new contract that provided better long-term financial security.

Ultimately, the 2024 MLB trade deadline came and went without the White Sox trading their top reliever turned ace starting pitcher. But now that he’s even further removed from the major elbow surgery that wiped out his 2022 season, the risk involving a Crochet trade has been reduced significantly.

Still just 25 years old, Crochet would be a significant addition to just about any pitching staff in baseball, and that’s especially true for a Brewers team that relied on 17 different starting pitchers in 2024.

