Texas Rangers Double-A team will have the greatest starting rotation in minor league history this week

The Texas Rangers Double-A team, the Frisco Roughriders will showcase a starting rotation this week that might be one of the greatest in minor league history.

This has been a frustrating season for the Rangers. After bringing home the franchise’s first World Series title last year, the team has struggled mightily throughout 2024. The biggest detriment to their success this year has been injuries to their top two pitchers.

After making a blockbuster trade to land New York Mets ace Max Scherzer last year, the eight-time All-Star has only made 16 starts for the team. After getting back on the field in late June, he found himself returned to the injured list a month later due to a shoulder injury.

Two years ago, the Rangers gave Mets great Jacob deGrom a massive five-year, $185 million contract. Unfortunately, he only made six starts for them in his debut season. Well, the two future Hall-of-Famers are close to a return and will be pitching for the same minor league club this week.

Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom to make starts for Texas Rangers Double-A affiliate this week

The Texas Rangers Double-A club the Roughriders will have the pleasure of sending to the mound not one, but two multi-time Cy Young Award winners this week. Because both deGrom and Scherzer will pitch for Frisco on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Beyond the Roughriders have two of the greatest pitchers of this era on the roster this week, on Wednesday the team’s top pitching prospect, Kumar Rocker, will make his latest start for the team. Rocker is ranked second overall in the Rangers system on MLB.com.

The trio of ultra-talented pitchers easily make up what has to be the greatest starter rotation any Double-A team has ever seen. Even if it is just for one week. Team officials hope Scherzer can return to the big league roster after his start this week.

