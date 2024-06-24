Signs point to big Tennessee Titans trade ahead of NFL training camps opening

The Tennessee Titans did very well to add receiver talent for young quarterback Will Levis this offseason. That included signing veterans Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd to go with holdover Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins.

For general manager Ran Carthon and Co., these two moves were huge as the Titans look for improvement from Levis as a sophomore.

It could also mean that another recent early-round pick could find his way out of Nashville. That comes in the form of 2022 first-round pick, wide receiver Treylon Burks.

“It’s clear that Burks has worn out his welcome in Tennessee after two disappointing seasons. The former first-round pick had just 16 receptions for 221 yards last season with no touchdowns, and coaches are talking about Burks needing to play special teams to solidify his roster spot. “He’s probably fifth on the depth chart at this point, so it would behoove the Titans to send him to another team, get him a fresh start and bring in some draft capital to use in 2025.” ESPN’s Aaron Schatz on Tennessee Titans trading Treylon Burks

Burks has been a major disappointment since Tennessee spent the 18th overal pick on the Arkansas product two years ago. He put up just 16 receptions for 221 yards and zero touchdowns as a sophomore last season. All said, Burks has recorded 49 catches in 22 career games. He’s firmly on the outs in Tennessee.

Related: Tennessee Titans standing in Sportsnaut’s updated NFL power rankings

What can the Tennessee Titans expect to get for Treylon Burks?

Not much. Pretty much everyone around the football world knows that the 24-year-old Burks is on the trade block. At this point in the offseason, Tennessee is likely looking at a conditional mid-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft based on how Burks performs with another team.

At that cost, there is going to be some interest in Burks from wide receiver-needy teams. The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs join the New York Giants and New England Patriots at teams who could throw their hats into the ring.

For now, expect Tennessee’s top-four receivers this coming season to be Hopkins, Ridley, Boyd and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.