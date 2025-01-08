NFL insider provides update on Tennessee Titans’ potential draft plans with No. 1 pick

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Ending the season on a six-game losing streak earned the Tennessee Titans the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Now, they’ll presumably search for their quarterback of the future while likely keeping Will Levis on hand in hopes of him developing into a high-level starter.

However, some feel like the Titans could take another approach with the first pick in April’s NFL Draft. But many analysts might not agree.

Related: 7 teams that should pursue a J.J. McCarthy trade in 2025

Tennessee Titans’ draft plans come into focus

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

General manager Ran Carthon was recently fired, which means the Tennessee Titans likely have no clue who they’ll be selecting in the 2025 NFL Draft. But since they have the first overall selection, whoever takes over GM duties will have their pick of the litter.

However, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer recently shared his insight into what the Titans’ draft plans could be. Though, it should be noted that his sentiment was shared before Carthon’s firing.

“If the Titans don’t take a quarterback and can’t move, then Colorado supernova Travis Hunter could fill needs on either side of the ball—they could use a great corner or receiver. And the fact that they’ve fortified the lines with JC Latham and Peter Skoronski on offense, and in adding T’Vondre Sweat to Jeffery Simmons on defense, gives them the flexibility to swing on a player like Hunter.” SI’s Albert Breer on Tennessee Titans’ draft plans

In some ways, the Titans can’t go wrong with whatever direction they move in. However, since they retained Brian Callahan, who has a strong offensive background, the Titans are expected to prioritize upgrading to the QB position first. Yet, the idea of adding a superstar talent in Travis Hunter has to be intriguing too.

Related: NFL coaching carousel 2025: NFL coaching vacancies, interview tracker