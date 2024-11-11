Tampa Bay Rays star Wander Franco arrested after altercation

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Shortstop Wander Franco hasn’t played in an MLB game since the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Cleveland Guardians 6-5 on August 12, 2023, when he went 1-for-5 with three strikeouts. Yet, despite spending the past year out of baseball, the one-time All-Star is still generating headlines, for all the wrong reasons.

Wander Franco arrested in the Dominican Republic after guns were drawn

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Wander Franco is officially on MLB’s restricted list while the investigation into his alleged relationship with a minor continues to progress. His playing status for the future remains unknown.

But now Franco is dealing with another unique situation.

According to ESPN, Franco was arrested on Monday in San Juan de la Maguana in the Dominican Republic. Two sources from the police state the arrest happened after an apartment parking lot incident on Sunday altercation in which guns were reportedly drawn.

Franco and an unnamed woman are currently being held in custody while the authorities question them about the events that took place. It is not known whether Franco has a license to carry a gun, or if the weapon is registered.

For now, Franco is due to stand trial on Dec. 12 for his previous involvement in a case relating to sexual abuse and sexual exploitation with a minor. If he’s forced to serve a sentence, it could last up to 20 years.

Franco is not allowed to leave the country under his current bail agreement.

