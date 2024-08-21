Stewart-Haas Racing dismissing over 300 employees as part of Factory Haas transition

Stewart-Haas Racing is closing at the end of the year, its remnants becoming Haas Factory Team next season, but before laying off over 300 employees once the season ends.

The team notified the North Carolina Department of Commerce on Monday that 323 employees will be let go starting on November 11, one day after the Cup Series season ends at Phoenix Raceway.

Stewart-Haas Racing currently houses four NASCAR Cup Series and two Xfinity Series teams with Factory Haas only retaining one Cup Series charter and both Xfinity Series entries.

All employees were notified on May 28 and Stewart-Haas Racing has complied with all state and federal laws regarding severance, benefits and release agreements.

The team is co-owned by three-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and international machine shop company owner Gene Haas, the latter who will stay in the sport alongside executive Joe Custer to operate the new team.

Cole Custer will drive the Cup Serie No. 41 car while Sam Mayer and Sheldon Creed will pilot the two Xfinity Series entries.

Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports compiled a list of roles that would be eliminated during the transition from Stewart-Haas Racing to Haas Factory Team.