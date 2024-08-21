Appeals panel upholds NASCAR penalty against Austin Dillon for last lap Richmond ordeal

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel upheld the penalty NASCAR levied against Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team for what transpired on the final corner of the final lap of the Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway.

Dillon initiated contact with both Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin in the final corner to win the race but NASCAR encumbered the result, meaning the win would not count towards advancing into the playoffs. It also assessed a 25 point penalty.

The panel agreed with the ruling that the totality of Dillon’s actions were enough to revoke the benefits associated with the win. However, the panel did reduce the suspension to spotter Brandon Benesch from three races to one.

The panel consisted of former team owner Tom DeLoach, longtime NASCAR vendor Kelly Housby and and veteran crew member Tommy Wheeler and they collectively offered a statement with its ruling. The decision was unanimous.

“NASCAR represents elite motorsports and, as such, its drivers are expected to demonstrate exemplary conduct if its series’ championships are to be validated. In this case, the ‘line’ was crossed.”

Richard Childress Racing has the right to appeal one last time to a Final Appeal Officer and it will do so.

“Richard Childress Racing is disappointed in the results of today’s hearing in front of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel. We respect the NASCAR appeals process, but we do not believe that today’s outcome reflects the facts presented. We plan to appeal the decision to the Final Appeal Officer.”

The final appeals officer for 2024 is Langley Speedway owner and promoter Bill Mullis. If he is not available, the first alternate is Chris Harris, a Daytona Beach-area attorney with extensive motorsports experience.