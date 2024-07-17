VIDEO: Shohei Ohtani thrills at MLB All-Star Game with massive home run

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani made sure that the boring nature to open Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game didn’t last too long.

With the game scoreless in the top of the third inning, the reigning AL MVP took to the plate against Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck.

Two were on base. The scene was amazing inside Global Life Field in Texas. That’s when Ohtani electrified everyone on hand.

The dude blasted a no-doubt 400-foot homer off Houck. It came pretty much to the amazement of players on the field and fans in the stands. Even Houck had his reaction.

TEXAS SIZED HOME RUN BY SHOHEI OHTANI 🤠



📺: #AllStarGame on FOX pic.twitter.com/VzmoDto3kv — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 17, 2024

More so than the length of the blast, that velocity was out of this world. That’s just absolutely insane stuff.

After a drama-filled opening to his Dodgers career, Ohtani has more than lived up to expectations this season. Fans on hand in Texas got a first-hand view of that Tuesday night.

Shohei Ohtani stats (2024): .316 average, 29 HR, 69 RBI, 1.036 OPS

He’s well on his way to winning yet another MVP award after signing a 10-year, $700 million contract this past offseason with Los Angeles.

Best reactions to Shohei Ohtani All-Star Game blast

Ohtani is the face of MLB. He’s already considered one of the greatest players in the history of the game. It’s in this that we’re not surprised reactions were aplenty after this three-run blast. That included fellow All-Stars.

Others had their reactions, too.

Shohei Ohtani is the best baseball player on planet earth ever. pic.twitter.com/mgBceb5qoN — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) July 17, 2024

SHOHEI OHTANI ALL-STAR GAME HOMER pic.twitter.com/g5P00lGv8L — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) July 17, 2024

SHOHEI OHTANI JUST HIT A 3-RUN HOMER IN THE 2024 ALL-STAR GAME!



The face of baseball, ladies and gentlemen!!!! pic.twitter.com/J4cGQzRtAW — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) July 17, 2024