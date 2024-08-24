Shane Van Gisbergen joining new Trackhouse No. 88 team next season

The writing was on the wall when Zane Smith and Trackhouse announced they were parting ways at the end of the season but the team has officially acquired a third charter from Stewart-Haas Racing and will use it to graduate Shane Van Gisbergen to the Cup Series in 2024.

The team will use the No. 88, with permission and blessing from Hendrick Motorsports and Dale Earnhardt Jr., with Stephen Doran moving from the Spire No. 71 to the new No. 88 team next season.

The announcement was made on Saturday afternoon prior to the Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway and here’s a scattershot of everything discussed during the introductory press conference.

Why the No. 88 to pair with Nos. 1 and 99

Justin Marks: “I called Carl Edwards at the end of the 2020 season and I said, ‘we’re starting this Cup team and we want to run the 99 and obviously wanted to get your endorsement and support for it. We did the same with Hendrick and Dale Jr, who I was just texting with an hour and a half ago, and I said it was important to have his endorsement and he said, ‘it’s not my number.’ He said he added to its legacy and it was important to me, but he was happy to see it good hands. All of that was super important to me and to this company.

“I got a phone call from Jeff Gordon one day, and he says he and Marshall (Carlson, team president) talked about it but everyone said talk to Kelley Earnhardt because she’s the boss now. And I did, so I just want to thank all of them because this number is a lot of responsibility and we certainly accept that.”

Why get a charter now with so much uncertainty around the negotiations?

Justin Marks: “I don’t really have any stress at all about the fact that the charter system is going to continue. I mean, I don’t. I don’t really think there is a risk. And when there’s an opportunity to make a move and to expand, and when you have a lot of great commercial support around this program that we’ll announce later, there was a lot of things falling in line that we needed to take advantage of before we lost it. So, this wasn’t a difficult decision.

“The charter negotiations will continue. Those conversations will continue to happen. I think the charter system has been good for the sport. I think NASCAR will tell you the same thing. We don’t really have any stress about, about that system continuing.”

Can you tell us how much the charter cost?

Justin Marks: No.”

What’s been the biggest challenge for SVG?

Shane Van Gisbergen: “Turning left. There are just so many variables in this racing. Like, look at Kyle Larson, who is the best driver and he goes from being first one week to 20th the next. There are so many variables that make this sport a thing, like I’m used to being on one line, repetition the whole time and just hitting my marks.

“NASCAR racing, the tracks change so much, rubber goes down, temperature changes, the line changes, and you can prep all you want, but it’s just about developing those instincts and learning how to react best. So, I’m learning every race. I seem to start quite slow and by stage three, I’m on the pace, so yeah, going back to tracks for the second time, I’m starting to get better and I’m a sponge trying to learn and get better and better.”

More Xfinity races next season?

SVG: “Yeah, I’d hope so. Like, obviously there’ll be chances to speak with (Chris Rice) and the Kaulig team and they’ll want me to do some road courses, but that’s the easy stuff. I want to do more ovals with them and learn both ways. So we’ll race with them some next year and win on the road courses but hopefully they let me do some ovals too and I can keep gaining more experience.”

The future of Project91

Justin Marks: “We’re having those discussions right now. I mean, I think that Project91 is something that a 100 percent in my mind, I’d love to love to continue. I mean, it was just difficult to do it this year because we have so much on our plate with in supporting other drivers and other programs and some business development stuff that we’re working on.

“But I expect Project91 to be back sooner rather than later. I think it has to fit in the workflow of the company. We’re focused on running three competitive Cup cars next year. There’s a lot of interest in Project91 from both drivers and from commercial partners. So I would 100 percent anticipate that to continue in some capacity.”