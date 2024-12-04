MLB insider believes Seattle Mariners could soon win free agent chase for star heavily linked to New York Yankees

A top MLB insider made an interesting case on Wednesday for the Seattle Mariners to surprisingly win the free agent sweepstakes for a player who’s been heavily linked to the New York Yankees.

While MLB free agency has been open for several weeks, the market seems to be orbiting around superstar outfielder Juan Soto. And his eventual decision. The Yankees have been at the forefront of the Soto chase. And it has precluded them from making any other moves since he is expected to land one of the biggest contracts in MLB history.

The Mariners are not at all in the chase for Soto. However, the franchise badly needs to make some notable moves to bolster what was a frustratingly bad lineup in 2024. Despite having one of the best starting pitching staffs in baseball, their batting order cost them a division title and a playoff birth this year.

One player that has been connected to Seattle is Arizona Diamondbacks’ first baseman, Christian Walker. He is also believed to be a target of the Yankees to replace Anthony Rizzo. However, MLB Network league insider Jon Morosi seems to believe the Mariners could slip in and sign him before New York ever gets a chance.

Christian Walker stats (2024): .251 AVG, .335 OBP, .468 SLG, .803 OPS, 26 HR, 84 RBI, 72 R

Seattle Mariners team ‘to watch’ in Christian Walker market

"[Christian] Walker and the Mariners – that is one of the pairings that I am watching very carefully here potentially in the days ahead [of the Winter Meetings]."



“He is a really good option for the Yankees if they don’t get Soto. But a team that I love for Christian Walker, the Seattle Mariners,” Morosi said. “They have needed production at first base for a long time… I think for him on either a three or four-year deal, with the defensive value he brings and the power, I think Walker and the Mariners, that is one of the pairings that I’m watching very carefully here in the days ahead.”

Christian Walker contract (Projection): Three years, $70 million

Morosi brought up Walker among a group of players he believes won’t be one of the dominoes that could fall after Juan Soto signs. And that he could land a deal before the star outfielder. So, it makes sense that the Mariners could jump in and sign the three-time Gold Glover while the Yankees’ focus is on Soto.

