Sean Payton compares Bo Nix to future Hall of Fame QB

Everyone knew the Denver Broncos needed a new franchise quarterback when the 2024 NFL Draft began. Despite seeing five others selected earlier, the Broncos remained patient until Oregon QB Bo Nix fell into their laps at No. 12.

While it’s early in training camp, and the Broncos have yet to play their first game, it sounds like coach Sean Payton couldn’t be any happier with Denver’s newest draft choice. Nix, competing with sixth-year pro Jarrett Stidham and former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, may already have a leg up in the competition. Now, Coach Payton is raving about his new pupil.

Sean Payton already comparing Bo Nix to Drew Brees

Bo Nix is the second-oldest quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft class, only behind Baltimore’s sixth-round rookie Devin Leary, who will turn 25 in 35 days. But Nix has the most experience, having started for five years in college, split between Auburn and Oregon. So it’s no surprise to see that Nix is off to a strong start.

But it’s more than just a strong start. The 24-year-old quarterback is already drawing comparisons to future Hall of Fame QB Drew Brees from his head coach Sean Payton.

“You see pretty good pocket sense. Doesn’t take a lot of sacks. I think when he knows when the play’s over, time to go, and then, I think he can make plays when he’s going. I used to say this all the time, ‘The sack numbers are a reflection more on the quarterback than the offensive line.’ And there are some — Brees was one of those guys. He was a tough sack. The ball came out and I think Bo has traits like that.” Sean Payton on Bo Nix

Of course, Brees won a Super Bowl under Coach Payton’s tutelage, so if anyone knows what the former Saints quarterback is like, it’s Nix’s new coach. Brees’s career-high for sacks in one season came in 2013 when he hit the turf 37 times.

It seems like a lot, but Brees was actually historically one of the best of all-time in avoiding sacks. He still has the sixth-lowest sack rate in NFL history, being sacked just 3.83% of the time he dropped back. If that’s what the future has in store for Nix too, the Broncos would be more than happy with their selection. Now he just needs to nail the other aspects of playing quarterback.

