Buster Posey proclaims shortstop a San Francisco Giants winter priority: Should Willy Adames top their wish list?

New San Francisco Giants team president Buster Posey claimed upgrading the shortstop spot is a top priority for the team this winter. Does that mean Milwaukee Brewers star Willy Adams is at the top of their free-agent wish list?

After reaching the NLDS in 2021 the Giants have been a group hovering around .500 the last three seasons. The frustrations for San Francisco fans have only been intensified by the fact that the legendary franchise has developed a reputation for striking out as they tried to sign big-time players in free agency.

However, there is renewed hope this offseason. Out is long-time team president Farhan Zaidi, and in is franchise legend Buster Posey. The man September rumors claimed was able to achieve something Zaidi couldn’t by locking Matt Chapman into a new long-term deal.

San Francisco has the money and the prestige to land any player they want. So the big question is what will the Giants be targeting this offseason? Well, Posey clarified that on Tuesday at the annual general manager meetings when he revealed a shortstop upgrade is a priority in the months and that long-time prospect Tyler Fitzgerald will be moved to another position.

Willy Adames stats (2024): .251 AVG, .331 OBP, .462 SLG, .794 OBP, 32 HR, 112 RBI, 93 R

Should the San Francisco Giants target Willy Adames in free agency?

So who might the San Francisco Giants target if they look to add a starting shortstop in free agency? This year’s class has some interesting options.

Two-time All-Star Tim Anderson could be a high-upside project after a disastrous season in Miami this season. Jose Iglesias following a big return to the big leagues would be a good affordable pro. And Padres speedster Ha-Seong Kim could be a big difference maker.

Willy Adames contract (Projection): Six years, $160 million

However, the best shortstop available is Brewers star Willy Adames. The 29-year-old has turned into one of the best shortstops in the NL and delivers big power from the position. He is sure to get a big deal this offseason, but the Giants can afford him. He is a player that would be a huge addition to the lineup and is a chase they have a good chance of winning.

