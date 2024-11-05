New York MLB insider boldly predicts San Francisco Giants lure away beloved slugger this winter

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A New York MLB insider believes that the San Francisco Giants will make a big splash in free agency this winter by signing a beloved All-Star from Gotham.

This is going to be another pivotal offseason for the Giants. After reaching the NLDS in 2021 the team has been a group hovering around .500 the last three seasons. The frustrations for San Francisco fans are only intensified by the fact that the legendary franchise has developed a reputation for striking out in attempts to sign big-time players in free agency.

However, there is hope heading into the winter. Out is long-time team president Farhan Zaidi, and in is franchise legend Buster Posey. There were rumblings in September that the future Hall-of-Famer was able to achieve something Zaidi couldn’t and played a key role in locking Matt Chapman into a new long-term deal.

Can Posey make a difference in a free agent market that will include several game-changer talents, including New York Yankees star Juan Soto? Well, it seems SNY MLB insider John Harper believes so and made a bold prediction about one major move the San Francisco Giants will make this winter.

New York MLB insider surprisingly predicts Pete Alonso signs with San Francisco Giants this winter

“This is based largely on if the Mets get Juan Soto. If they don’t, they’d likely be willing to extend more for Pete Alonso, but even then [team president David] Stearns probably will have a pretty firm limit as to what he’ll pay,” Harper wrote this week.

“So I’ll put him with the Giants, who had the second-lowest total of home runs in the majors from the first base position and have been mostly unsuccessful trying to sign star free agents in recent years. They do have a top first base prospect in Bryce Eldridge, who could be ready in another year, but they could move Alonso to DH at some point, if necessary,” he added.

Pete Alonso stats (2024): 240 AVG, .329 OBP, .459 SLG, .788 OPS, 34 HR, 88 RBI, 91 R

Alonso is a beloved fan-favorite with Mets fans and has been one of the best sluggers in baseball since his debut in 2019. During that time he has smashed 226 homers, including 40 or more in three seasons. However, the four-time All-Star had a down season in 2024 and there is a belief in scouting circles that his best days are behind him.

After some memorable moments in this year’s playoffs, New York fans want him back. But the organization is under new management and he may want more than they are willing to spend for a soon-to-be 30-year-old 1B. He would certainly be a big addition for the San Francisco Giants. Not just in the lineup but in the locker room.

