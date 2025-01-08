San Francisco 49ers targeting top defensive coordinator with NFL head coaching experience

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One season. That was all the San Francisco 49ers needed to see from Nick Sorensen before deciding he wasn’t the right fit as their defensive coordinator.

Justifiably so, as the 49ers went from a team that allowed the third-fewest points under Steve Wilks in 2023 to one that allowed the fourth-most points under Sorensen in 2024. Now, it’s time for change.

The 49ers are expected to interview several candidates over the next couple of weeks, but they could end up making a decision fairly quickly, especially if the latest 49ers rumor comes to fruition.

San Francisco 49ers expected to offer defensive coordinator job to Robert Saleh

Robert Saleh’s first stint with the San Francisco 49ers was undeniably successful. No, they didn’t win the Super Bowl that they came so close to hoisting, but his success leading their defense did directly contribute to him earning his first-ever NFL head coaching job with the New York Jets.

While his Jets tenure is now over after four seasons, now Saleh is back, hunting for another job in the NFL. He could receive some head coaching interviews, but if he’s not successful on that circuit, Saleh is expected to return as a defensive coordinator again.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the 49ers are “expected” to make Saleh an offer to return to his previous role as San Francisco’s defensive coordinator under Kyle Shanahan. Saleh spent four seasons as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator, where he helped them lead the eighth-best scoring defense in 2019 when the team faced the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Now as he looks to get back on top in hopes of becoming an NFL head coach again, returning to a comfortable spot in San Francisco could make sense for everyone involved.

