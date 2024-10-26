Will San Francisco 49ers be trade deadline sellers after making Super Bowl?

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers haven’t had the season they expected after coming off a Super Bowl appearance. The 49ers has looked like a hospital ward instead of a football team due to a litany of injuries to its top stars.

Players who have missed time this season include:

Running back Christian McCaffrey (Hasn’t played yet this season due to calf, Achilles tendon injuries)

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (Out for season after suffering torn ACL in Week 7 against Kansas City Chiefs)

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel (Missed one game with calf injury, questionable for Week 8 after being hospitalized with pneumonia)

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (Missed first six games of season after being shot in chest, returned in Week 7)

Tight end George Kittle (Missed one game with hamstring injury, questionable for Week 8 with foot injury)

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Hasn’t played yet this season due to Achilles injury)

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (Out for season with triceps injury)

For Week 8’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, the 49ers, who are 3-4, will be without McCaffrey, wide receiver Jauan Jennings, defensive tackle Kevin Givens, and kicker Jake Moody. Kittle, Samuel, and defensive back George Odum are also questionable.

San Francisco is hoping to get McCaffrey back for Week 10 after their bye week.

With all their setbacks this season, an NFL insider raises the question if the 49ers will actually be sellers at the Nov. 5 trade deadline.

NFL insider believes San Francisco 49ers might sell to pay for Brock Purdy’s future contract extension

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported that the 49ers “might be tempted to listen if other teams inquire about some of their high-salaried veterans” with quarterback Brock Purdy’s contract extension looming. It’s possible Purdy could be making $60 million-plus in annual salary.

“In the wake of Brandon Aiyuk’s season-ending knee injury, fellow receiver Deebo Samuel is likely off the table. However, cornerback Charvarius Ward, a second-team All-Pro in 2023 who has had a rough start this season, has an expiring contract and might draw interest,” Russini wrote.

However, the 49ers might still try to add on since the NFC West is a weak division this season. According to Russini, former San Francisco defensive tackles DeForest Buckner (who is with the Indianapolis Colts) and D.J. Jones (who plays with the Denver Broncos) are on the team’s radar.

The 49ers are five-point home favorites against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

