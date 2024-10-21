San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel shockingly hospitalized with serious health ailment

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed on Monday that star receiver Deebo Samuel is dealing with a serious health situation that has forced him to be hospitalized.

Sunday was a nightmare of a day for the 49ers. After four quarters they were handed a definitive 28-18 loss by the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. However, in the first half, top receiver Brandon Aiyuk suffered a knee injury that early reports suggest is an ACL tear.

Related: Where do the San Francisco 49ers land in our Week 8 NFL offense rankings?

However, even before Aiyuk’s injury, fellow stud receiver Deebo Samuel had already left the game due to an apparent illness. Well, on Monday head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed the reasons behind Samuel’s early departure. As well as some more worrisome news.

Deebo Samuel stats (2024): 6 games, 20 catches, 335 receiving yards, 1 touchdown, 16.8 yards per catch

Deebo Samuel hospitalized ‘with a form of pneumonia,’ San Francisco 49ers return timeline unclear

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

“Deebo Samuel is dealing with a form of pneumonia, according to Kyle Shanahan,” ESPN 49ers reporter Nick Wagoner wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “He was struggling to breathe yesterday, which was why he didn’t play long. He had some fluid in his lungs and is in the hospital.”

Wagoner also added that there is no timeline yet for his return. Furthermore, the San Francisco 49ers head coach confirmed today that Aiyuk does indeed have a torn ACL and is done for the season. The team has already been without star running back Christian McCaffrey all season due to bilateral Achilles tendinitis.

Deebo Samuel contract: Three years, $71.5 million

Now, San Francisco will be without their top three skills players heading into a big Week 8 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Related: Where does the San Francisco 49ers defense rank about the best NFL defense in Week 8?