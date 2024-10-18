San Francisco 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall to make NFL debut after getting shot in chest

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall will be making his NFL debut on Sunday, just two months after getting shot during an attempted robbery.

Pearsall was shot in the chest in the Union Square section of San Francisco on Aug. 31, nine days before the 49ers’ season opener. Police say a 17-year-old suspect tried to rob Pearsall when he shot the rookie receiver. The teen was charged with attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic weapon, and attempted second-degree robbery.

Pearsall was transported to San Francisco General Hospital but was able to be released less than 24 hours later because he didn’t need surgery. The bullet entered his chest and went through his back, missing vital organs.

Following the shooting, the Niners placed Pearsall on injured reserve, meaning he had to miss the first four games of the season.

San Francisco 49ers teammates ‘pumped’ to get Ricky Pearsall back

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Friday that everyone is really excited for Pearsall to get back on the field.

“The guys are pumped. He’s been around the guys for a while now, so it’s not like he hasn’t been around,” said Shanahan. “He’s been practicing all week. It’s been great to see him out there. The guys were real happy for him that he could get back and be a part of it. He’s had a hell of a week and we’re just pumped to get him out there with us.”

Hear from Kyle Shanahan ahead of #KCvsSF. https://t.co/COR7M3up2Y — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 18, 2024

Shanahan added that there won’t be limitations on what Pearsall can do in his first NFL game.

“Whatever he’s needed at. I mean, he’s got roles on special teams, he’s got a role as receiver, and we will see how the game unfolds,” noted Shanahan. “He’s healthy and ready to go.”

The Niners drafted Pearsall 31st overall in the first-round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The 49ers are two-point home favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

