Sacramento Kings may not be done making trades as they eye another big-name forward

On Saturday, the Sacramento Kings made one of the most significant roster moves of the 2024 NBA offseason by executing a sign-and-trade for DeMar DeRozan. Some thought Kings GM Monte McNair would be content after adding the three-time All-NBA forward, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

While landing the six-time All-Star is a big achievement, the Kings still aren’t done reshaping their roster after moving on from Davion Mitchell, Harrison Barnes, Sasha Vezenkov, and Chris Duarte. Considering they finished last season without a playoff berth, it only makes sense for Mike Brown’s team to continue upgrading the roster.

Kyle Kuzma may be Sacramento Kings’ next trade target

According to Kings insider Damien Barling, the Kings are still interested in adding another big-named scoring forward. Earlier reports suggested that may be Brandon Ingram, but Barling says, “That’s a name” Kings fans can stop discussing.

Instead, Barling points to possibly working out a trade with the Washington Wizards for Kevin Kuzma. Yet, as noted, Washington’s asking price will ultimately decide whether Sacramento is willing to part with more assets to acquire Kuzma too.

There’s still interest in Kuzma though the market and Washington’s asking price will dictate what happens next.



Still, if the Kings can manage to add the 6-foot-9 scoring forward who averaged 22.2 points per game last season, their offense would receive a massive boost. Along with DeRozan, they’d be adding two scorers who averaged 20 or more points per game last season.

But Kuzma isn’t just a pure scorer. He also averaged 6.6 RPG and 4.2 APG last season, showing his ability to contribute in a number of ways. However, he’s also 28 years old, and the Wizards are trying everything they can to get younger as they carve a path to being more competitive in future seasons. That could lead to Kuzma being shipped out of town this summer.

