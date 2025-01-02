Could new Roki Sasaki report hurt chances of Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets signing star pitcher?

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Roki Sasaki sweepstakes are nearing an end.

Six teams have reportedly met with the Japanese right-hander: the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, and Texas Rangers.

Sasaki’s early departure from Japan’s Nippon Baseball League comes with financial implications. Because he is under 25 and has less than six years of experience, he will likely sign a minor-league contract worth approximately $7.5 million, the maximum bonus pool available for international amateurs. Had he waited two more years, Sasaki could have commanded a contract similar to Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s recent 12-year, $325 million deal.

According to Sasaki’s agent, Joel Wolfe, the decision timeline will fall between Jan. 15, when MLB’s international signing period opens, and Jan. 23.

“The timeline for Round 2 is going to lead right up until he signs,” Wolfe told The Athletic’s Will Sammon. “We’re still talking and having Zoom calls. So I don’t have a precise timeline for that, like we did for the meetings. Teams will be notified at some point if there’s going to be additional meetings or travel or something like that. But other than that, I don’t believe there’s going to be any specific timeline.”

In a significant development, Wolfe revealed to The Athletic that Sasaki “did not express much concern about whether a club had a Japanese player on its roster.” This revelation could diminish the perceived advantage held by teams with established Japanese stars, such as the Dodgers with Yamamoto and National League MVP Shohei Ohtani, or the Mets with pitcher Kodai Senga.

Wolfe also noted his decision to exclude current players from teams’ pitch meetings to “preserve the integrity of the process.”

“He has a more long-term, global view of things,” Wolfe explained. “I believe Roki is also very interested in the pitching development and how a team is going to help him get better, both in the near future and over the course of his career.”

Nicknamed “The Monster of the Reiwa Era,” Sasaki has demonstrated exceptional talent with his triple-digit fastball. In four seasons with the Chiba Lotte Marines of Nippon Professional Baseball, he compiled a 29-15 record in 64 starts across 394⅔ innings, posting a 2.10 ERA with 510 strikeouts and 88 walks.

However, durability concerns persist. Sasaki’s career-high innings pitched is 129⅓, and his 2024 season was limited to 18 starts due to a torn oblique and right arm soreness.

