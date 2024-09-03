Sports world reacts to DJ Uiagalelei’s ugly performance in Florida State’s loss to Boston College

DJ Uiagalelei might want to delete his social media and stay off the internet for at least a week, if not a lot longer. Last year, the Florida State Seminoles freaked out when they didn’t earn a College Football Playoff bid despite going 13-0 before their convincing 63-3 loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl.
To be fair, the Seminoles had recently lost starting quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending injury, which could have contributed to the Seminoles being left out of the CFP. Perhaps in response to oddly leaving out an undefeated team, the College Football Playoff field has since expanded from four to 12 teams.
Yet, two games into their season, Florida State can kiss their CFP hopes goodbye. Not even replacing Travis with a former five-star recruit can pull them out of this hole. Actually, many would argue the Seminoles were better off without Uiagalelei, but that wasn’t a popular viewpoint before he and the ‘Noles lost to Georgia Tech and now Boston College.
It’s safe to say that Florida State won’t be ranked 10th in next week’s college football rankings; after these showings, they may not be ranked at all.
DJ Uiagalelei, Florida State become the butt of social media’s jokes
As if starting their season 0-2 wasn’t enough of an insult, now DJ Uiagalelei and the Florida State Seminoles will have to hear a seemingly endless amount of criticism. They won’t have to wait long because plenty of Florida State memes are already circulating on social media.
