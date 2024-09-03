Sports world reacts to DJ Uiagalelei’s ugly performance in Florida State’s loss to Boston College

Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

DJ Uiagalelei might want to delete his social media and stay off the internet for at least a week, if not a lot longer. Last year, the Florida State Seminoles freaked out when they didn’t earn a College Football Playoff bid despite going 13-0 before their convincing 63-3 loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

To be fair, the Seminoles had recently lost starting quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending injury, which could have contributed to the Seminoles being left out of the CFP. Perhaps in response to oddly leaving out an undefeated team, the College Football Playoff field has since expanded from four to 12 teams.

Yet, two games into their season, Florida State can kiss their CFP hopes goodbye. Not even replacing Travis with a former five-star recruit can pull them out of this hole. Actually, many would argue the Seminoles were better off without Uiagalelei, but that wasn’t a popular viewpoint before he and the ‘Noles lost to Georgia Tech and now Boston College.

It’s safe to say that Florida State won’t be ranked 10th in next week’s college football rankings; after these showings, they may not be ranked at all.

DJ Uiagalelei, Florida State become the butt of social media’s jokes

As if starting their season 0-2 wasn’t enough of an insult, now DJ Uiagalelei and the Florida State Seminoles will have to hear a seemingly endless amount of criticism. They won’t have to wait long because plenty of Florida State memes are already circulating on social media.

Live look at a man doing the mental math and realizing how much NIL money he spent on DJ Uiagalelei



pic.twitter.com/cFfMvjP6Jd — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 3, 2024

DJ Uiagalelei could overthrow Castro and the Cuban government pic.twitter.com/DJ1PMslOFY — Geo Milian (@GeoMilian) September 3, 2024

A DJ UIAGALELEI INT ON 4TH DOWN LEADS TO ANOTHER BOSTON COLLEGE SCORE 😱



EVERYTHING IS GOING RIGHT FOR THE EAGLES 🔥 pic.twitter.com/T7MhIW53QC — ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2024

Cade Klubnik : im the worst qb in the ACC



Dj Uiagalelei after the Boston college game : pic.twitter.com/MOz3T6A4Eq — John (@iam_johnw) September 3, 2024

DJ UIAGALELEI DROPS BACK

pic.twitter.com/T86VhmmWd1 — Gavin McHugh (@gavinmchughh) September 3, 2024

DJ Uiagalelei in his OWN stadium: pic.twitter.com/tvFLqwZnl7 — IcyVert (@IcyVert) September 3, 2024

"DJ UIAGALELEI HAS A MAN WIDE OPEN" pic.twitter.com/WdrNYJl8T3 — GoldBoys.com (@GoldBoysSupport) September 3, 2024

Meanwhile, DJ Uiagalelei might want to start training for the 40 at the combine. At his size, could have a shot to play tight end in the pros. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 3, 2024

Florida State really spent their entire off season complaining and suing, and forgot to practice any football — Katie Pondiscio (@kpondiscio) September 3, 2024

FSU hinging its entire season on DJ Uiagalelei pic.twitter.com/fPXTqHYr98 — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) September 3, 2024

live look at florida state this year pic.twitter.com/9DqooP5T98 — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) September 3, 2024

I’m not being dramatic when I say DJ Uiagalelei is the worst quarterback I’ve ever watched play American Football — Molly (@FSUmollz) September 3, 2024

Florida State Football in 2024



pic.twitter.com/iAHdlDezot — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 3, 2024

Don’t worry, Florida State fans. We UCF fans are empathetic to what you’re going through.



When we went undefeated and were excluded from the College Football Playoff, we also got off to a bad st-



[checks notes]



No. Sorry. Wait a minute. We went undefeated again. That’s my bad. — jeremy chandler taché (@jeremytache) September 3, 2024

Oh so you won’t let Florida State into the playoff if they win every game? Well what if they LOSE every game? What then? You still won’t let them in? Ok yeah I guess that makes sense — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) September 3, 2024

Dj Uiagalelei really got an NIL deal with circle K just to end up working there in a few months. I’m. Crying. 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/Q9m67OYlQL — Tyler Winfrey (@Tylerwinfrey25) September 3, 2024

Florida State is at “emotional support goldfish” levels of depression. pic.twitter.com/OILodauC3B — College Football Nerds (@CFBNerds) September 3, 2024

I’m beginning to suspect Florida State isn’t very good. — Brandon Walker (@BFW) September 3, 2024

Florida State's season so far:

• Traveling to Ireland

• Losing to Georgia Tech

• Getting run all over by Boston College

• Running four plays in a quarter

• Not even having a working clock — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) September 3, 2024

have you considered that maybe Florida State is experiencing a second bout of jet lag upon returning to the United States from losing a game in Ireland due to jet lag? — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) September 3, 2024

It has not helped Florida State that both of its first two games were the only game on television in its window.



We allllll can see this. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) September 3, 2024

Florida vs Florida State in the season finale pic.twitter.com/wRUrcReYNH — College Football Report (@CFBRep) September 3, 2024

We all know the only thing Florida State has ever had to do to get to the playoff was win all of its games. https://t.co/1fUTbpnWpd — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) September 2, 2024

