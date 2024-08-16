Top reactions from Drake Maye’s impressive preseason Week 2 New England Patriots game

In Drake Maye’s preseason debut, the New England Patriots rookie quarterback was limited to just six snaps. Naturally, this didn’t give the third overall pick much of a chance to make a strong impression. However, on Thursday, Maye played his second preseason game, and he was a lot more active.
How did Maye perform? Instead of Bazooka Joe Milton stealing the show, this time the spotlight was on Maye, and he passed the test with flying colors.
Related: 1 optimistic prediction for all 32 NFL teams in 2024, including the Patriots
NFL impressed with Drake Maye’s play in New England Patriots’ second preseason game
Jacoby Brissett drew the start for the New England Patriots. But after his three drives were done, which included an interception, it was Drake Maye’s time to shine.
Unlike in his preseason debut, Maye was allowed to lead the Patriots on four drives. He led the Patriots to a field goal on his first chance and ended his second with his first NFL touchdown on a QB keeper rush attempt.
Any time you can score a touchdown, you’re doing something right. But this was just the tip of the iceberg. As impressive as Maye’s ability to make plays with his legs, analysts were much more excited about what he did with his arm.
- Drake Maye stats (preseason Week 2): 6-of-11, 47 yards, four rush attempts, 15 yards, 1 TD
The crazy part is, Maye could have nearly doubled that yardage total, had rookie Javon Baker hauled in this deep connection too.
Related: See where New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye lands in Sportsnaut’s NFL QB Rankings