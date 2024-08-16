Top reactions from Drake Maye’s impressive preseason Week 2 New England Patriots game

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

In Drake Maye’s preseason debut, the New England Patriots rookie quarterback was limited to just six snaps. Naturally, this didn’t give the third overall pick much of a chance to make a strong impression. However, on Thursday, Maye played his second preseason game, and he was a lot more active.

How did Maye perform? Instead of Bazooka Joe Milton stealing the show, this time the spotlight was on Maye, and he passed the test with flying colors.

NFL impressed with Drake Maye’s play in New England Patriots’ second preseason game

Jacoby Brissett drew the start for the New England Patriots. But after his three drives were done, which included an interception, it was Drake Maye’s time to shine.

Unlike in his preseason debut, Maye was allowed to lead the Patriots on four drives. He led the Patriots to a field goal on his first chance and ended his second with his first NFL touchdown on a QB keeper rush attempt.

Any time you can score a touchdown, you’re doing something right. But this was just the tip of the iceberg. As impressive as Maye’s ability to make plays with his legs, analysts were much more excited about what he did with his arm.

Drake Maye stats (preseason Week 2): 6-of-11, 47 yards, four rush attempts, 15 yards, 1 TD

The crazy part is, Maye could have nearly doubled that yardage total, had rookie Javon Baker hauled in this deep connection too.

I am SO disappointed Javon Baker didn't come down with this. What a gorgeous throw by Drake Maye pic.twitter.com/LTQw0sGRfO — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) August 16, 2024

Drake Maye's had a really solid night—capped with a dime down the field that Javon Baker couldn't quite track. Physical ability is obvious in how he moves, how the ball comes off his hand. https://t.co/e8RbSyCRB4 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 16, 2024

Smooth shimmy in the pocket from ol’ Drake Maye.. reset his feet perfectly.. deep shot



WAIT A MINUTE.. is Drake figuring it all out @BostonConnr? — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 16, 2024

Drake Maye is the guy.



Thank you Jesus. — Football (@BostonConnr) August 15, 2024

Drake Maye.

Play him. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) August 15, 2024

Drake Maye. Encouraging signs.



There is a certain calmness to his game tonight that seems to be at a higher level than we've seen (regardless of playing vs. starters or backups etc.). — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 16, 2024

Drake Maye: might be good? — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 16, 2024

The amount of people jumping at Drake Maye concern takes after like 5 padded practices and 3 preseason snaps…couldn’t have been me! — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) August 16, 2024

Drake Maye did like 8 things on that 1 drive that a NE QB hasn't been able to do since Cam. — CoachSwami (@Moonlightswami) August 15, 2024

Drake Maye watching Jacoby throw that pick pic.twitter.com/pI2aWAhxZs — 👑 𝓝𝓲𝓬𝓴 👑 (@neverbeenequal) August 15, 2024

“Let the Drake Maye era begin” pic.twitter.com/o2hDshhJfG — Emily (@yuhgirlEmily) August 16, 2024

