Police investigating around Nissan Stadium after human body discovery at Tennessee Titans’ football site

Credit: Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nissan Stadium is the host of the Tennessee Titans football team. However, during the NFL offseason, the site serves multiple purposes, such as hosting concert events featuring popular musicians from around the world. The offseason also serves as the perfect time to get maintenance completed before preparing to build a new Nissan Stadium, which will begin in 2027.

But Nissan Stadium has been in the headlines for different reasons this week after local Nashville police announced a new investigation into the area after discovering a deceased human body on-site.

According to News Channel 5 of Nashville, metro police found the deceased individual located inside a tent near Lot M of the parking lot. A police spokesperson later revealed that the body was located near a tarp but was not wrapped inside, despite previous reports suggesting otherwise.

However, despite the discovery, no foul play is suspected in this case. Police say the person who died was an “unhoused man” who hadn’t been seen for a couple of days. Those familiar with the individual had not seen him for some time and had attempted to locate him recently.

Police are still trying to determine the cause of death, but the medical exam is expected to take place soon, revealing more answers. Those close to the situation revealed that a local woman was the first to make the discovery, who quickly found a nearby bystander to notify the police at about midday.

Nissan Stadium is currently under construction, and the investigation into the death and discovery are ongoing.

Related: See where Will Levis lands in Sportsnaut’s NFL QB Rankings