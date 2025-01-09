Kevin Durant would reportedly sign extension if Phoenix Suns acquire this All-Star

Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Suns haven’t reached their potential since acquiring Kevin Durant during the 2022-23 season.

While the team reached the Western Conference Semifinals that year, losing to the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets in six games, their trajectory has declined. In 2023-24, despite winning more regular-season games, the Suns suffered a surprising first-round sweep by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Now in Durant’s third season with Phoenix, the team sits 12th in the Western Conference, outside the playoff picture. Despite the team’s struggles, Durant continues to excel individually, averaging 27.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.

The Suns are looking for help ahead of the trade deadline, and a top NBA analyst reveals Durant will sign a contract extension if the team acquires this All-Star player.

NBA analyst reveals Phoenix Suns willing to give this All-Star $60 million a year

According to ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins, the team has their sights set on Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.

“From my sources, they’re telling me the Suns have a two-year, $121 million extension waiting on Jimmy,” said Perkins.

Butler, who is currently serving a seven-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team, has asked the Heat to trade him and the franchise is looking to move on.

The former NBA player said that if the Suns do land the six-time All-Star, Durant would sign a contract extension.

“Kevin Durant wants Jimmy Butler, and if he does get Jimmy Butler, which I believe he will, they’re both going to both sign contract extensions. KD is going to sign as well,” noted Perkins.

Perkins did add an interesting caveat about the team’s future.

“Now, what happens with Devin Booker in the near future? I don’t know, but at the end of the day, this is what makes sense.”

Durant is earning $51.1 million this season and is set to make $54.7 million next year. Butler, meanwhile, is making $48.7 million with a $52.4 million player option for next season. Both players could become free agents after the 2025-26 season.

