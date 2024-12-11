Philadelphia Phillies rumors provide convincing update on trade involving All-Star talent

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

As MLB winter meetings progress, trade rumors continue to circulate. On Tuesday, a big trade did occur between the Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Guardians involving second baseman Andres Gimenez. Meanwhile, Philadelphia Phillies trade rumors have slowed down, largely because of their insistence upon not parting with one of their All-Stars.

Philadelphia Phillies trade rumors put an end to Alec Bohm discussions

While Alec Bohm trade rumors emerged earlier this offseason, Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson shot those discussions down on Tuesday when speaking at the winter meetings in Dallas.

“I just wanted to let him know we’re not — this guy is a really good player. We’re not shopping him. But because he’s a good player, there’s a whole lot of interest in him from other teams. Obviously you have to do your homework and talk to people and listen. This is probably the first time he’s gone through something like this, so I just want to ease his mind. It’s part of the business that you’ve got to get through. Because it’s the first time, I thought it was important to reach out.”

Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson on Alec Bohm

"I know the rumors are flying all over the place — we're not shopping [Alec Bohm]."



With Bohm coming off the first All-Star season of his career, some wondered if the Phillies would capitalize on his trade value being at a new all-time high. Yet, based on Thomson’s comments, the Phillies have no interest in parting ways with their 28-year-old third baseman this offseason.

Bohm is under team control until 2027, so there’s no urgency from the Phillies to move on from Bohm without a ready-made replacement capable of taking over at the hot corner. For now, Bohm is estimated to earn an $8.1 million salary in 2025 after arbitration.

