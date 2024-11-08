Philadelphia Phillies promote son of New York Yankees legend to general manager

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies shook up their front office on Friday.

The Phillies announced they have promoted Preston Mattingly, the son of New York Yankees legend Don Mattingly, to general manager and vice president. The 37-year-old was hired as director of player development in September 2021 to oversee the franchise’s minor league system. Mattingly was then promoted to assistant general manager prior to the 2024 season.

The Phillies have announced the following personnel moves in Baseball Operations.



Full release: https://t.co/EI9Oh84Pdk pic.twitter.com/BVIIvkYBt4 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) November 8, 2024

Mattingly will be replacing Sam Fuld, who is pursuing his MBA at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business. The Phillies say, Fuld will then transition to president of baseball operations once he graduates in May 2026.

“The continued growth of Sam and Preston is remarkable,” Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said in a statement to NBC Sports Philly. “Both of them do a fantastic job, and these promotions provide continuity in the organization for years to come.”

The Phillies also promoted Luke Murton to director of player development and Edwar Gonzalez as director of hitting development.

Related: Philadelphia Phillies could see ninth different Opening Day center fielder in nine seasons in 2025

Preston Mattingly’s background

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Mattingly was a career minor leaguer, playing from 2006-2011. He then went to Lamar University and captained the basketball team until he graduated in 2016. After graduation, Mattingly worked for the San Diego Padres from 2017-2021, becoming coordinator of major league advance scouting and game planning.

Under Mattingly’s oversight of the minor league system, players like pitcher Andrew Painter, infielder Aidan Miller, and outfielder Justin Crawford have become some of the best young prospects in the game. The Phillies’ farm system ranked 16th in baseball and the franchise has four players in MLB.com’s Top 100 Prospects list.

Related: Specific reason why Philadelphia Phillies feel they have realistic shot at Juan Soto revealed in new report