Specific reason why Philadelphia Phillies feel they have realistic shot at Juan Soto revealed in new report

While the Philadelphia Phillies are a longshot to win the Juan Soto free agent sweepstakes, a new report reveals why the organization believes they have a realistic chance of luring the young superstar to Citizens Bank.

For much of the 2024 season, the Phillies owned one of the best records in baseball. During the first half, they seemed like one of the most complete teams in the league and were serious World Series contenders. However, during the final months of the regular season, major cracks in the sparkling facade started to show.

The team played around .500 ball in the second half and blew an opportunity to be the top seed in the National League. In the end, seeding didn’t matter much because they were shockingly ousted in the Divisional Series by rivals the New York Mets. It sent shockwaves through an organization that was a popular choice to win it all in 2024.

Change is coming to the Phillies roster this winter. That is guaranteed. But is New York Yankees All-Star Juan Soto the player that can get them back to the Series? The organization has been linked to him as a potential suitor in free agency for months. But as a long shot at best. However, a new report reveals why the team believes they have a real chance to land the young superstar, and it isn’t crazy.

Juan Soto stats (2024 regular season): 288 AVG, .419 OBP, .569 SLG, 41 HR, 109 RBI, 128 R

Philadelphia Phillies hoping Washington Nationals connections help them sign Juan Soto

On Wednesday, MLB Network league insider Mark Feinsand previewed what will be a wild pursuit for the Yankees outfielder over the next month. And revealed what will be a core part of the Phillies pitch to the 26-year-old.

“Word is that Soto prefers to stay on the East Coast, which would be an obstacle for the Dodgers or any other West Coast club,” Feinsand wrote. “The Phillies will likely take a shot at the four-time All-Star, a source said. Hoping the presence of former Nationals teammates Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and Kyle Schwarber and hitting coach Kevin Long could work to their advantage.”

Juan Soto contract (Projection): 12 years, $610 million

While it seems like a reach, Soto is believed to have loved his four-and-a-half-year stint in Washington. Reports stated he was heartbroken by being traded from the team three seasons ago. But the two sides came nowhere close to an extension in 2022. One would also assume his teammates played a big role in why he enjoyed being in Washington.

Philadelphia is just a couple hours’ drive from New York. The team is a contender. Plus, owner John Middleton has already said he is willing to further expand the payroll for the right move. The Phillies may not be the favorites for Juan Soto but they have a legitimate chance.

