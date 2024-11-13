Top Philadelphia Phillies prospect sparkles in Arizona Fall League

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

This was a long time coming for Andrew Painter.

The Philadelphia Phillies’ top prospect was on the cusp of making his big-league debut at the age of 20 in 2023 before Tommy John surgery ended his season after one spring training start.

The Phillies have been cautious with Painter, whom they view as a future ace of the staff. Painter was a first-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft and can throw pitches reaching triple digits.

After missing the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Painter returned to the mound in October for the first time in over a year and a half to take part in the Arizona Fall League (AFL). His performance did not disappoint.

Andrew Painter’s final stat line from the 2024 Arizona Fall League:



6 G | 15.2 IP | 10 H | 4 ER | 1 HR | 4 BB | 18 K | 2.30 ERA | 0.894 WHIPpic.twitter.com/s0UL7Aw0gt — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) November 13, 2024

Across six starts, Painter posted a 2.30 ERA, with 18 strikeouts in 15⅔ innings. He walked only four batters, gave up just four earned runs, and maintained an impressive 0.89 WHIP.

More importantly, Painter left the AFL healthy.

Related: Promising Philadelphia Phillies news on plan for Andrew Painter’s 2025 return

Philadelphia Phillies prospect Andrew Painter was happy with AFL performance

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In his final start, Painter struck out six batters in 2⅔ innings, allowing one run on two hits and two walks. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jack Vita, he averaged 95.8 mph on his fastball and topped out at 98.9 mph.

“[I feel] pretty good,” Painter told the Inquirer. “Fastball command toward the end of the season [was] a little shaky, but that’s all part of it. … I would have liked to get through three [innings], obviously, but the pitch count was up. [I] would have liked to get through three, but [I] walked out healthy, and that’s all you could ask for.”

Painter is scheduled to pitch for the Phillies in 2025, but questions remain about how the team will deploy him: Will he make the team out of spring training? Will the Phillies hold him down until mid-season? What will his total workload look like? Will the Phillies deploy him in October if they reach the postseason?

“I don’t know yet,” Painter explained to the Inquirer. “We haven’t been over that. They want to get me out of here after finishing what I had to do out here and now turn that next page and figure it out. I feel good. Moving into 2025, I [got my] feet wet and [got to] compete in a competitive atmosphere. I feel good moving forward.”

In any event, Painter’s Phillies debut is growing closer and it will be an exciting moment when he takes the mound at Citizens Bank Park for the first time.

Related: Philadelphia Phillies linked to two-time World Series-winning All-Star



