‘I want my f****** trophy back’: Philadelphia Phillies clinch NL East crown for first time since 2011

It’s been a celebration more than a decade in the making. For the first time since 2011, the Philadelphia Phillies are National League East champions.

The Phillies defeated the Chicago Cubs, 6-2, before a sellout crowd of 42,386 at Citizens Bank Park to clinch the crown on Monday night.

Aaron Nola went six strong innings, only giving up two runs on seven hits, while striking out seven in the process. It was fitting Nola was the winning pitcher as the Phillies clinched the NL East for the first time in 13 years. Nola debuted with the Phillies in 2015, and he has endured five losing seasons, including two last-place finishes.

Nola has now been on the mound the last three seasons when the Phillies clinched playoff spots in 2022 and 2023, and now the NL East in 2024.

The Phillies have been atop the division since May 3 and never looked back.

The work is not done yet, though, as the Phillies look to secure a first-round bye. Their magic number for a bye is currently two as the Milwaukee Brewers are idle tonight.

Before the players started popping bottles, manager Rob Thomson had a message for them.

“We still have work to do, though,” Thomson told the team.

He then brought in Phillies owner John Middleton.

“I want my f****** trophy back,” Middleton told the team.

Third consecutive year Phillies in playoffs

The Phillies began their playoff run in 2022, when they surprisingly made it all the way to the World Series, losing to the Houston Astros in six games. After being favorites to win the championship last year, the Phillies fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks in seven games, losing Games 6 and 7 at home.

The Phillies have only won two championships in franchise history: 1980 and 2008. Fans have been waiting 16 years for another World Series parade. Bryce Harper and company are hoping to give that to them.

