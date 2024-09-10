Philadelphia Phillies bench player who grew up as fan has at-bat he’ll never forget

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It’s not the Millville, New Jersey native tens of thousands of Philadelphia Phillies fans were hoping to chant for this season, but it still worked out well. A bench player who grew up a Phillies fan had the moment of a lifetime during the team’s 2-1 walk-off win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.

Buddy Kennedy, who the Phillies acquired in a trade with the Detroit Tigers earlier this season, had his first-ever at-bat at Citizens Bank Park during the pivotal ninth inning.

“Buddy” chants for Buddy Kennedy, who pinch hit in the ninth. Kennedy is from Millville, NJ and is the grandson of Don Money, who played for the Phillies from 1968-72: pic.twitter.com/p7vV9K6NFj — Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) September 10, 2024

With lefty Garrett Cleavinger on the mound, Kennedy pinch-hit for Cal Stevenson. During Kennedy’s at-bat, over 39,000 fans broke out into “Buddy, Buddy, Buddy” chants as he worked a two-out walk.

The next hitter, Kody Clemens, ended up walking it off with a single, sending the team into a euphoric celebration on the field.

Buddy Kennedy couldn’t help but smile after Philadelphia Phillies win

After the game, Kennedy couldn’t hide his smile when asked about the moment.

“That was definitely different. Obviously growing up, obviously a Phillies fan, obviously being on the fan side of it, right? And chanting all my life, and then being in the box. I was calm and collected when I got in there, and then when I heard the ‘Buddy’ chants I was like, ‘OK, dude. You just gotta relax,'” Kennedy told reporters.

"I'll always remember that for the rest of my life." 😍 😭



Buddy Kennedy reflects on the days when he would attend Citizens Bank Park as a fan to now hearing his name being chanted as a player! pic.twitter.com/HccUKpRI1K — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) September 10, 2024

“It was something very special. I’ll always remember that for the rest of my life.”

Not only did Kennedy grow up rooting for the Phillies, but his grandfather, Don Money, was an infielder for the team from 1968-1972.

Kennedy was called up after All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm was placed on the injured list with a strained left hand.

Kennedy has bounced around several teams during his career. He was originally drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017 and played 40 games for them across 2022 and 2023. He was later claimed off waivers by the Oakland Athletics, playing 11 games for their Triple-A affiliate. The St. Louis Cardinals then claimed Kennedy off waivers in October 2023 but waived him this past February, when he was then picked up by the Tigers.

Kennedy has only appeared in three games with the Phillies this season. Despite not yet collecting a hit with his hometown team, he now has a walk he will never forget.

