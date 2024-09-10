fbpx

Philadelphia Phillies fans frustrated at Bryce Harper for ‘inexcusable’ mistake in pivotal at-bat

Bryce Harper
Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Phillies fans are voicing frustration at Bryce Harper for not running out a hit in a crucial ninth inning at-bat against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.

Facing lefty Garrett Cleavinger, Harper hit a bomb to right. Harper, thinking it was a walk-off home run, admired the shot at home plate for a few seconds. However, the ball hit off the top of the wall, and since the All-Star first baseman wasn’t running out of the box, he was held to a single.

Analyst and former Phillies great John Kruk immediately called out Harper on the broadcast.

“You can’t take things for granted. It’s inexcusable,” Kruk said.

It’s not the first time Harper hasn’t run out a hard-hit ball this season. According to WIP’s Spike Eskin, it’s at least the fifth time this season the two-time NL MVP has done this.

Philadelphia Phillies fans rip Bryce Harper on social media

Harper has also been in a massive home run slump the second-half of the season. He hasn’t put one over the wall since Aug. 9.

Harper settling for a single drew the ire of some fans on social media.

For his part, Harper did apologize to manager Rob Thomson following the game and owning up to his mistake for not being on second.

“Before I could get to him, he came up to me and apologized,” Thomson told reporters.

“I think it shows the other guys that they need to hustle. He’s accountable and he admits to his mistakes. That’s all you can ask for, really.”

For those wondering if Harper would be benched, he’s back in the lineup tonight and hitting third as the Phillies face the Rays for the second time in their three-game series.

