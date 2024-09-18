Eagles head coach reveals Jalen Hurts ‘spoke from his heart’ to team following stunning collapse to Falcons

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to move on after an abysmal Week 2 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

With the Eagles up 21-15 in the waning moments of the game, the defense allowed Kirk Cousins and the Falcons to march 70 yards down the field for the game-winning touchdown and extra point in just 65 seconds.

This came after Saquon Barkley dropped a 3rd and 3 pass that would’ve sealed the game for the Birds.

During an appearance on the 94WIP Morning Show on Wednesday, head coach Nick Sirianni revealed he didn’t speak to the team after the game. Sirianni said Jalen Hurts addressed his teammates and “spoke from his heart” after the collapse.

“Jalen is an awesome leader. I’m sitting there looking through what I was going to say after the game. He spoke from his heart,” Sirianni said on 94WIP. “I thought his message was right on, dead on. We’ll always keep in-house things in house, but at the end of the day Jalen talked about the details.

“I just thought he was spot on with what he said, his passion was awesome. When a player is saying everything that you would say, there is no reason for me to speak afterwards. Man, that was perfect. Like I said, when your leaders are preaching the same messages that I am and that I believe in, and we’re all on the same, that’s huge. Quite frankly, I talk a lot… And so, I loved it and I know that helped kicked us in the butt a little bit and just kind of snap into the reality of it, hey it’s one game and let’s move on.”

Will A.J. Brown play in Week 3?

Regarding wide receiver A.J. Brown’s status for Week 3 against the Saints in New Orleans, Sirianni said it’s up in the air at the moment.

“We’ll see. Obviously it’s too early to tell right now,” said Sirianni. “We’ve got to be prepared if he’s playing and we’ve got to be prepared if he’s not playing.”

Brown hurt his hamstring in practice last Friday and missed the Monday Night Football game. He told ESPN’s Lisa Salter he believes the injury will keep him out a couple of weeks.

Nick Sirianni discusses defense’s lack of production

During Sirianni’s appearance, he also touched on the brutal start to the defense’s season as they’ve failed to create pressure and have allowed 315 yards rushing through the first two games. The Eagles’ head coach is confident they will be able to turn it around.

“I know we have the right guys. I’ve seen Josh Sweat be a menace to the quarterback and Brandon Graham and Jalen Carter. I’ve seen Bryce Huff do it,” explained Sirianni. “Sometimes sacks come in bunches.”

The Eagles are 2.5-point underdogs to the Saints.

